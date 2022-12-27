Rian Johnson on why ‘Glass Onion’ is a ‘whodunit’ that ‘openly engages with America’ [Exclusive Video]

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was conceived by writer-director-producer Rian Johnson as “a whodunit that’s set in modern day that very openly engages with America right here and right now.” The second installment in the comically suspenseful “Knives Out” series (and sixth feature film on Johnson’s resume) finds Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) interacting with a new set of hoity-toity murder suspects on a private Greek island. Watch Johnson, Craig and more members of the “Glass Onion” cast and crew explain how the movie strikes “a completely different tone” from its predecessor in the exclusive video feature above.

After receiving a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for “Knives Out,” Johnson applied “a whole new narrative gambit” to the “Glass Onion” script that actresses Kate Hudson (Birdie Jay) and Janelle Monae (Andi Brand) respectively refer to as “brilliant” and “deep.” Monae adds that the story’s “energy allowed [the cast] to come into work and give [their] all,” while Edward Norton (Miles Bron) says it “has a certain special zest to it” because “people can feel that it’s of their moment.”

Film editor Bob Ducsay says that “the whole feel of this movie is a little bit bigger,” with “more grand” locations and “more colorful” costumes. Composer Nathan Johnson even describes the score as more complex than that of “Knives Out,” as it leans into an evocative, “romantic ‘70s European string sound.”

According to costume designer Jenny Eagen, “Glass Onion” is a modern tale that keeps an “old Hollywood glamor feel.” She recognizes that Johnson “wanted to make it something really special,” and production designer Rick Heinrichs credits the filmmaker’s “great eye for environments” that serve the plot. Director of photography Steve Yedlin concurs that “every shot tells a story,” while Johnson reflects on the heightened difficulty of the camerawork given the many scenes involving most or all of the ensemble.

Johnson points to character development as a mystery movie’s key element, saying he strived in this case to make viewers “care about [the protagonist’s] plight” and ultimately be “emotionally satisfied.” In his mind, “at its heart,” a film of this kind has “always got to be a ride.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is now available to stream globally, exclusively on Netflix.

