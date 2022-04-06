How “Dazed and Confused” was an era-defining hit and still didn’t make its director a dime

There was a party at the moon tower, but Richard Linklater got stuck with the bill. Or at least that’s how it felt to the Austin-based writer-director, one of the principal architects of the American independent movement whose work has launched a string of A-list careers.

The creator of Hollywood hits like “School of Rock” and “The Bad News Bears” remake, as well as laid-back prestige enterprises like “Slacker,” “Waking Life,” and the “Before” trilogy, spoke to The Daily Beast while promoting his latest, Netflix’s nostalgia-rich animated delight “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood.” When the topic of the 1993 classic “Dazed and Confused” came up, it clearly touched a nerve.

“Where’s my money?” he asked. “How come a movie that cost less than $7 million has $12 million in interest against it?”

In addition to giving us a string of quotable lines, “Dazed and Confused” was the ostensible screen debut for Matthew McConaughey, and helped propel the nascent careers of Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Milla Jovovich, Anthony Rapp, Cole Hauser, Joey Lauren Adams, and Adam Goldberg, among others.

According to The Numbers, the film grossed nearly $8 million domestically back in the day. This does not take into account its success as a video rental or, as was the case with such rewatchable movies like this, the video purchase. Linklater estimates that the home video earnings were in the $30 million range.

What’s more, the album, which featured a slew of 70s stoner rock gems like “Sweet Emotion” by Aerosmith, “Slow Ride” by Foghat, “Stranglehold” by Ted Nugent, and “Highway Star” by Deep Purple, was ubiquitous in college dorms at the time. (I know cuz I was there, man.) The album was certified Double Platinum by the RIAA, and a follow-up, “Even More ‘Dazed and Confused’” was certified Gold. (I gotta admit, I don’t remember this one, but everything’s a blur, bro.)

When asked how this didn’t earn him anything, Linklater shrugged “Hollywood accounting” and added “I don’t know. Ask Universal!” He then explained how he was denied a cut of the soundtrack, even though he personally selected all the songs. (Incidentally, there’s plenty of outstandingly placed music in “Apollo 10 ½” and you can read about his choices in this terrific interview.)

Though Linklater had already released the microbudget “Slacker” as an arthouse success (and had completed the seldom-seen feature “It’s Impossible to Learn to Plow by Reading Books”), “Dazed and Confused” was his first project produced with outside forces.

“First film, you know?” he said. “Everybody has that story of getting screwed with their first project. That film was an indie success. It made more than it cost theatrically, and over the years it’s been everywhere.”

Addressing that this is “such a cliché to bitch about,” the always down-to-earth director did recognize that the studio greenlit the project, and that’s not likely something that would happen today. “Cast of unknowns? Period film when not much happens, riding around? One film out of Sundance? I don’t think there’s a pitch for that movie today, so I sit here very, very blessed that I came along at a time when studios were going, hey, we’ll make this and this and then throw some chump change over to these guys. I’m still grateful I got the film made, and got it made the way I wanted it to.”’

All right, all right, all right.

