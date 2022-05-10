Did the right person win ‘American Song Contest’ 2022? [POLL]

“American Song Contest” started with 56 participants. But in the end, there could only be one winner. Read on for the complete results of the Season 1 finale, which aired Monday, May 9 on NBC. Warning: this article contains spoilers! Did the right person win “American Song Contest” 2022? Give us your hot take by voting in our poll below.

In the week leading up to the Grand Finals, Washington’s Allen Stone was the predicted front-runner, according to Gold Derby odds. The Grammy-nominated folk singer was the recipient of the national jury vote twice — first in the qualifiers and later in the semi-finals — thanks to his feel-good song “A Bit of Both.” However, he was upset on finale night by Oklahoma’s AleXa, our second place choice. While Stone was a favorite of the jurists, AleXa secured more viewers’ votes and thus claimed a well-deserved victory.

The “Wonderland” singer and dancer was proud to represent Oklahoma in the only way she knew how: with a K-pop hit that’s spawned countless viral fan videos. Amazingly, AleXa won the title of Best Original Song despite never being the national jury’s selection at any point in the competition. But that turned out to actually be good news in disguise, since America was clearly used to voting for her and never let her down.

“Wonderland’s” credited songwriters are Albin Nordqvist, Andreas Carlsson, Bekuh Boom, Ellen Berg and Moa Carlebecker. The catchy song (watch below) has several lyrics alluding to “Alice in Wonderland,” including “heart,” “prince,” “palace” and “rabbit hole.” AleXa entertained audiences each week with her high energy and fun dance moves, which no doubt helped her secure the top position in America’s votes.

When the votes of the at-home viewers were tabulated, AleXa came in first place, followed by Colorado’s Riker Lynch (“Feel The Love”) in second place, Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (“Sparrow”) in third place, Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”) in fourth place, Washington’s Allen Stone (“A Bit of Both”) in fifth place, American Samoa’s Tenelle (“Full Circle”) in sixth place, Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”) in seventh place, Alabama’s Ni/Co (“The Difference”) in eighth place, North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”) in ninth place and Tennessee’s Tyler Braden (“Seventeen”) in 10th place.

AleXa fans can catch her TV appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15 on NBC. Her winning song will soon be played on radio stations across the country.

“American Song Contest” hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg also entertained viewers in the Grand Final by performing “Whole Lotta Woman” and “Who I Am (What’s My Name),” respectively. The reality TV show is based on the overseas hit “Eurovision Song Contest.” NBC bought the rights to the franchise in 2021 and ordered eight two-hour episodes, which began airing in March 2022.