Did the right person win ‘Survivor 43’? [POLL]

After 26 days of swollen ankles, last gasps and shocking betrayals, the winner of "Survivor 43" was crowned during the December 14 season finale on CBS. The episode began with just the Top 5 finalists left in the running to win the $1 million prize: Cassidy Clark, Mike Gabler, Jesse Lopez, Karla Cruz Godoy and Owen Knight. But only one of them had what it took to outwit, outplay and outlast the others and join the "Survivor" winners list.

By the end of the second hour, Karla and Jesse had both been eliminated from the game, leaving the Top 3 castaways to face the jury. Host Jeff Probst then read the jury votes aloud in dramatic fashion. Gabler ended up winning the title of Sole Survivor with seven votes, while Cassidy came in second place with one vote and Owen placed third with zero votes. So did the right person win “Survivor 43”? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section.

This 43rd cycle of the popular reality TV show began on September 21, 2022 with 18 all-new contestants competing for the $1 million prize in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. One by one, they voted each other out until just five people remained in the December 14, 2022 season finale.

Those voted out during the pre-merge portion of the game were Morriah Young, Justine Brennan, Nneka Ejere, Lindsay Carmine and Geo Bustamante. Both Elisabeth “Elie” Scott and Dwight Moore then left the island post-merge, but too soon to qualify for the jury.

And the eight jury members who were kicked out most recently were Jeanine Zheng, James Jones, Ryan Medrano, Noelle Lambert, Sami Layadi, Cody Assenmacher, Karla and Jesse. They had all the power to determine who would be the Sole Survivor for Season 43. And they clearly liked Gabler’s game more than Cassidy’s and Owen’s.

Longtime host Jeff Probst recently announced that “Survivor 44” will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Once again, the show will strand 18 brand new castaways on a deserted island in Fiji, where they will vote each other out until only one remains as the ultimate winner.