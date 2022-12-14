Did the right person win ‘The Voice’ Season 22? [POLL]

After countless hours of blind auditions, battles, knockouts and live shows, “The Voice” crowned its 22nd champion on Tuesday, December 13. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Heading into the results show, the five finalists were Team Camila Cabello‘s Morgan Myles, Team John Legend‘s Omar Jose Cardona, and Team Blake Shelton‘s Bodie, Brayden Lape and Bryce Leatherwood. So did the right person win “The Voice” Season 22? Vote in our poll below and then be sure to give us YOUR hot takes down in the comments section.

SPOILER ALERT: At the end of the three-hour finale, host Carson Daly announced the finishing order of the Top 5 artists, based solely on America’s overnight votes. Brayden Lape placed fifth, Omar Jose Cardona earned the fourth spot, Bodie and Morgan Myles were co-runners-up, and Bryce Leatherwood won the competition. Congrats Bryce! The country crooner now becomes the 22nd champion overall the the ninth to be coached by Blake Shelton.

Bryce Leatherwood (age 22) from Woodstock, Georgia sang “Goodbye Time” in the blind auditions, “Red Dirt Road” in the battles, “Colder Weather” in the knockouts, “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” in the Top 16, “Let Me Down Easy” in the wild card, “Amarillo by Morning” in the Top 13, “Sand in My Boots” in the Top 10, “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” in the Top 8, and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and “Don’t Close Your Eyes” in the Top 5.

Bodie (age 29) from Los Angeles, California sang “You Found Me” in the blind auditions, “As Long as You Love Me” in the battles, “Better Now” in the knockouts, “Glimpse of Us” in the Top 16, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” in the Top 13, “golden hour” in the Top 10, “Without Me” in the Top 8, and “Late Night Talking” and “Gratitude” in the Top 5.

Morgan Myles (age 35) from Williamsport, Pennsylvania sang “Hallelujah” in the blind auditions, “Wrecking Ball” in the battles, “What the World Needs Now Is Love” in the knockouts, “Let Him Fly” in the Top 16, “If I Were a Boy” in the Top 13, “Tennessee Whiskey” in the Top 10, “Always Remember Us This Way” in the Top 8, and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Girl Crush” in the Top 5.

Omar Jose Cardona (age 33) from Orlando, Florida sang “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” in the blind auditions, “Into the Unknown” in the battles, “Radioactive” in the knockouts, “Livin’ on a Prayer” in the Top 16, “In the Name of Love” in the Top 13, “I Want to Know What Love Is” in the Top 10, “My Heart Will Go On” in the Top 8, and “Somebody to Love” and “The Way You Make Me Feel” in the Top 5.

Brayden Lape (age 15) from Grass Lake, Michigan sang “This Town” in the blind auditions, “Pretty Heart” in the battles, “Mercy” in the knockouts, “Buy Dirt” in the Top 16, “Come Over” in the Top 13, “Homesick” in the Top 10, “In Case You Didn’t Know” in the Top 8, and “Wild as Her” and “Humble and Kind” in the Top 5.