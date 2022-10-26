Rihanna returns to music with ‘Lift Me Up,’ a ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Fans around the world are celebrating the long-awaited musical return of Rihanna. The global superstar will release her new single on Friday, October 28. “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” original soundtrack was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman and was co-written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler.

Per a press release from Walt Disney Studios, the release of “Lift Me Up” ushers in the next era of Rihanna’s iconic career and will be released October 28th via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings and Hollywood Records. Earlier this year it was announced that Rihanna would headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

The soundtrack, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By,” will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack album producers are Coogler, Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score,” composed and produced by Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

