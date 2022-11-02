‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Looking back on top 5 best moments from season 1

Amazon took viewers across the far reaches of Middle Earth in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With season one concluded, viewers now must endure a long wait until the next chapter arrives. To help ease the burden, let’s revisit the five best moments from the first season of the hit series.

The Sauron reveal

The most impressive part of this reveal is that I, along with many fans, correctly guessed Sauron’s secret identity several episodes before it was unveiled, yet the moment still floored me. We can thank an incredible performance from Charlie Vickers and a well written vision sequence for giving this moment the weight and payoff it deserved. Vickers slowly layers in more charm and swagger into his performance of Halbrand until Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) catches wise of his act. Then he plunges the elf into a trippy, shifting vision in which he employs flattery and manipulation in an attempt to pull Galadriel to his side. He is so effective that for a brief moment, we see Galadriel’s eyes shift as she considers the benefits of becoming his queen. “Rings” fans couldn’t have asked for a better display of Sauron’s power and deception.

Mount Doom erupts

Episode 6, “Udun,” is such an epic hour of television that it could easily fill up all five slots on this list. But the eruption of Mount Doom arrives at just the right moment to be both awe-inspiring and genuinely shocking. The southlanders have narrowly defeated the orc army with the help of the Numenoreans who arrive in the nick of time. But their celebration is short lived as viewers realize that the orc tunnels weren’t just a way to stay hidden or terraform the land: they were playing the ultimate long game, constructing a channel for water to flow into Mount Doom and cause a cataclysmic eruption of the volcano. The chaos and destruction is harrowing, and reinforces the tragic theme running through much of “The Rings of Power”: success on this show is short lived because many of these heroes are doomed. Special shoutout to the haunting cinematography in the following episode as the camera scours the apocalyptic scene of red and ash.

The elven rings are forged

For a series titled “The Rings of Power,” it’s shocking that the show managed to hold off until the final episode to introduce its namesake. Tolkien nerds could surely tell that season one would end with the creation of the three elven rings, but it was nevertheless a moment of awe and wonder to see them come to life. As Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) gets to work, the camera swirls in and around the forge. Molten metals swirl through intricately carved channels before landing in circular patterns as the orchestral score swells. It truly felt like watching an important moment in history, and one never before seen on film. Galadriel having to sacrifice her brother’s dagger to make said rings is a nice additional touch, which hopefully relieves the character of some of the emotional baggage she forces herself to carry.

Elrond and Durin mine for Mithril

The endearing friendship between Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and Durin (Owain Arthur) formed the beating heart of the series. Their scenes together frequently outshone more flashy action sequences, and their mithril expedition is one of the most tender moments of the season. Durin’s father, the king, has just forbidden his son from mining the rare ore and from helping the elves in general. But Durin considers the elf like a brother, so he defies his father and digs deep into the mines. When the two stop to catch their breath, they share a heartfelt moment where they find similarities in each other despite their different races. The intense connection prompts Durin to reveal that dwarves have a “secret name” which is only to be revealed to their family. As he is about to divulge his ultimate secret to Elrond and cement their brotherhood, the elf calmly stops him, saying: “save it for the far side.” Who’s crying?

Arondir’s prison break attempt

A “Lord of the Rings” series wouldn’t be complete without an exciting action sequence, and Arondir’s (Ismael Cruz Cordova) attempt to escape the orc prison with his fellow elves is perhaps the best from this season. When the elves finally set their plan into motion, Arondir displays some nifty acrobatic fighting skills, he topples the orc’s canopy revealing their weakness to sunlight, and an elf friend is struck by arrows before he can flee the scene. After the orcs quell this tiny rebellion and force Arondir to climb the trench to chop down a tree, he is greeted with the desolate wasteland which will soon become Mordor. It’s a stunning action sequence which sneaks in tidbits of lore and reinforces that the odds are stacked against our heroes.

