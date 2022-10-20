‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Top 6 award-worthy performances from season 1

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” boasts an immense ensemble cast worthy of an epic Middle Earth tale. While it’s thrilling to see so many expert actors showcase their talents, huge ensembles can have trouble when it comes to awards races. There can be so much internal competition that cast members end up splitting the vote and the cast winds up with nothing. Just look at Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy: despite massive success at the Oscars, the trilogy only managed a single acting nomination for Ian McKellan’s Gandalf.

So with winter awards ceremonies looming and season one of Amazon’s fantasy series now concluded (spoilers ahead!), here is a look at the six performers who have the best shot at scoring nominations.

SEE ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Top 3 questions season 2 needs to answer

Morfydd Clark (Galadriel)

Silly internet trolls can whine all they want about Galadriel being “too different” from the film version, because Morfydd Clark is a total badass. Her finely calibrated performance serves as something of a thesis statement for the series, one which probes the mysterious origins of familiar characters from “The Lord of The Rings” novels and films and dares to show them in a new light.

Clark has a steely glint in her eyes that evokes Cate Blanchett’s performance, but this Galadriel is overcome with grief and rage. She hunts for Sauron with the unstoppable force of a locomotive, at times to her own detriment. But Clark knows when to pull back on the character’s fiery nature to show the audience her internal conflict surrounding this revenge plot. That she inadvertently aids the very evil she is hunting turns Galadriel into a tragic figure of Shakespearean proportions. I can’t wait to watch how she further charts this elf’s journey from firebrand into the wise goddess that Frodo will one day encounter.

Owain Arthur (Durin IV)

Prince Durin IV doesn’t have as much screen time as some of the other core characters on “The Rings of Power,” but Owain Arthur uses every second in front of the camera to make you fall in love with this dwarf. Whether it’s the lovers quarrels with his wife Disa (an equally captivating Sophia Nomvete) or his unlikely friendship with Elrond, Arthur ensures that there is a caring nature to Durin which shines through the cracks in his gruff exterior. His pledge to help Elrond save the elves by mining for mithril is an emotional high point of the series. This actor is able to pull at the heartstrings of audiences more than anyone else in the cast.

Robert Aramayo (Elrond)

If you’re going to nominate the man behind Durin IV for an award, it’s sort of hard to leave out Elrond! Robert Aramayo plays the other half of this friendship, and their dynamic together forms the beating heart of the series. The closeness of these two characters successfully captures the unbreakable bonds of friendship that J.R.R. Tolkien so beautifully depicted in his novels.

Like Clark, Aramayo also has to contend with the notoriety of his character, with Hugo Weaving having previously played an older version of Elrond on film. Aramayo embodies the sense of duty that Weaving gave the character, but it’s exciting to watch this younger actor give the character a lighter sensibility.

SEE ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ mithril myth: Don’t believe Gil-Galad about its origin!

Charlie Vickers (Halbrand)

Charlie Vickers was able to make Halbrand a captivating character from the start thanks to his swagger and screen presence. But it’s the actor’s pitch perfect handling of the big Sauron reveal in the finale that should get him attention from voters. He turns the charm up to 11 without ever overdoing it, lest he give away the secret too soon.

When Galadriel finally realizes that Halbrand is the enemy, Vickers gets to play all sorts of delicious angles in the vision sequence. He is so convincing in his attempts to lure the elf maiden to his cause, that we can almost believe that he is trying to do some good. That is until he explodes in a dramatic burst of rage befitting the ultimate evil. Who knew an actor could get us to fall in love with Sauron?

Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Miriel)

It’s fitting that Miriel rules over the island nation Numenor, because the character often feels like an island herself. Some folks seek to undermine her rule because of her “Regent” status, her father lies dying and unable to offer counsel, and a revenge driven elf coaxes her into a war that divides her constituents.

It’s thrilling to watch Addai-Robinson find Miriel’s fortitude when faced with impossible decisions. And the audience roots for her because she is constantly seeking to do the right thing, even though the right choice often ends up coming back to bite her (or to claim her eyesight). The actress gives a commanding, yet internalized performance which stands out from any other characterization in the series.

Peter Mullan (King Durin III)

As the fiery, stubborn dwarf King Durin III, Peter Mullan makes a strong impression with minimal screen time. While it’s difficult to score a nomination for smaller roles at winter shows such as the SAG and Golden Globe Awards, he should be a strong contender for Drama Guest Actor at next year’s Emmy Awards.

His talent shines most in the emotionally fraught showdown with his son Durin IV, who defies the king’s orders to shut down the mithril mines. Mullan’s king cannot understand why his son disobeys him for the elf Elrond, and the argument reaches a breaking point when Durin IV disowns his son. The simmering betrayal running through his speech makes this moment a perfect guest actor reel for Mullan.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?