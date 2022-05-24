Rita Moreno has joined the cast of ‘Fast X’

Another Oscar-winning star has joined the “Fast and Furious” family.

On Tuesday, “Fast and Furious” franchise star Vin Diesel revealed on Instagram that Rita Moreno – an EGOT winner having been award an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Oscar, and Tony Award – will star in “Fast X.” Moreno, who was last seen in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake, will play Diesel’s onscreen grandmother in the new film.

Production on “Fast X” began in April with Justin Lin set as director. But it wasn’t long before Lin had departed the project citing creative differences. (Lin remains a producer.) “Now You See Me” filmmaker Louis Leterrier has stepped in to direct the 10th film in the epic “Fast” franchise.

In addition to Diesel and now Moreno, “Fast X” stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson.

Moreno is the latest Oscar-winning actress to appear in the series, following Theron, Larson, and Helen Mirren.

“Fast X” is scheduled to be released in theatres by Universal Pictures on May 19, 2023.

