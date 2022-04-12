Roberto Patino (‘DMZ’ showrunner) discusses how he avoided the usual tropes of dystopian futures [Exclusive Video Interview]

Roberto Patino acknowledges that the dystopian themes of “DMZ” have their roots in films like “The Warriors” and “Escape from New York.” But the showrunner wanted to do something completely different with those elements. “We want it to run in the opposite direction of the dystopian tropes and we want to tell a story of an upward slope and a unity of a new start,” he tells us during our recent webchat (watch the video interview above). He also made sure not to get lost or hung up in how America got to the point that it is in the show. “I don’t care how we might get to civil war. That’s not what this show is about. This is a story of people coming together, a story of hope and a story of rebirth.”

“DMZ,” which is currently streaming on HBO Max is set in the near future after America has been plunged into a civil war and Manhattan has become a demilitarized zone that lies between the two sides. Alma, or Z, (Rosario Dawson) is a medic who had fled at the start of the war. She arranges to be snuck into Manhattan with the hopes of finding her son who she lost during the evacuation. In the process she encounters the powerful men who run the island, Parco (Benjamin Bratt) and Wilson (Hoon Lee), and becomes a universal symbol of hope for those who remain. The characters are based on a DC comic book of the same name by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli.

One of the biggest changes Patino made was in making Alma the protagonist instead of reporter Matty Roth. “It works for the comic, but he is, by nature a passive character and when designing a protagonist someone that is going to stop at nothing to get what they need.” Patino was taken by Alma from the first time he saw her in the comic, despite being more of a background character but saw the potential in developing her more. “I took that character and rebuilt her and dimensionalized her and pulled her front and center…the sort of lightening rod we’re going to rally around.”

Getting to have Ernest Dickerson brought back memories of when he first saw “Do the Right Thing” when he was 10. “It was the first time I was aware that there was a cameraman shooting this action. It was the first time I saw the word cinematographer and his name was right underneath it!” He applauds the job that Dickerson did but can’t help but still come back to how crazy it was that Dickerson directed a project of his. “It’s quite bizarre, kind of full circle for me, 27 years later, getting to work with this guy who essentially turned me on to the idea of a camera and the ability to shape a story with it.”

