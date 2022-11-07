Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022: Complete list of every performer, presenter and inductee from Saturday’s ceremony

Los Angeles hosted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. It was an eclectic group of artists being honored, including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest and Lionel Richie. Eminem was elected on his first year of eligiblity (25 years after a first record release), but all of the others have been waiting for many years to be chosen.

HBO will premiere the event on Saturday, November 19. Below is a complete list of every performer, presenter and songs performed at the Microsoft Theater. While all of these were seen by the live audience in the order listed below, some of these might not be on the final edited ceremony for HBO.

DURAN DURAN — inducted by Robert Downey, Jr. Songs were “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Ordinary World.” Original band member Andy Taylor is battling stage 4 of prostate cancer and was unable to attend.

JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS (musical excellence) — inducted by Janet Jackson.

PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRARDO — inducted by Sheryl Crow. Songs were “All Fired Up,” “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker.”

JIMMY IOVINE (non-performer) — inducted by Bruce Springsteen.

ELIZABETH COTTEN (early influence) — video package

JUDAS PRIEST — inducted by Alice Cooper. Songs were “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’,” “Breaking the Law” and “Living After Midnight.”

SYLVIA ROBINSON (non-performer) — video package

CARLY SIMON — inducted by Sara Bareilles. Songs were “Nobody Does It Better” (by Bareilles) and “You’re So Vain” (by Olivia Rodrigo). Simon was unable to attend.

ALLEN GRUBMAN (non-performer) — inducted by John Mellencamp.

HARRY BELAFONTE (early influence) — video package

LIONEL RICHIE — inducted by Lenny Kravitz. Songs were “Hello,” “Easy” (joined by Dave Grohl) and “All Night Long.”

EURYTHMICS — inducted by The Edge. Songs were “Would I Lie to You?,” “Missionary Man” and “Sweet Dreams.”

EMINEM — inducted by Dr. Dre. Songs were “My Name Is,” “Rap God,” “Sing for the Moment” (joined by Steven Tyler), “Stan” (joined by Ed Sheeran), “Forever” and “Not Afraid.”

DOLLY PARTON — inducted by Pink. Songs were “Coat of Many Colors” (Pink, Brandi Carlisle), “9 to 5” (Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band) and “Rockin'” (Zac Brown Band).

ALL-STAR JAM — Songs performed by a variety of artists were “Jolene,” “High School Confidential” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

