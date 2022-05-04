Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 inductees: Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon

The 37th induction class for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will consist of seven performers: Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The official announcement was made on Wednesday. Also joining as inductees for the November 5th ceremony in Los Angeles are producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and the band Judas Priest, inductees for Musical Excellence. Rounding out the class are Ahmet Ertegun Award recipients Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson, along with Early Influencers Elizabeth Cotten and Harry Belafonte.

An artist becomes eligible 25 years after their first recording. Eminem will receive the honor on his first year of eligibility, while others have been in the running much longer. Parton, Duran Duran, Richie and Simon are all first-time nominees despite their decades-long careers.

Parton made headlines earlier this year when she made a statement on social media, pulling herself out of the running. The country legend didn’t believe she was “rock and roll” enough to be among the inductees. She later recanted the statement, saying she hadn’t realized other non-rock artists were so prevalent in the Hall of Fame.

Who was snubbed on this year’s ballot? Nominees that weren’t selected were Beck, Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

To decide the inductees, ballots were sent to more than 1,000 music industry insiders around the world. Fans also had a chance to help pick the inductees this year. They voted for their favorites through April 29 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. The top five artists with the most votes were included on a “fans’ ballot” that was be factored in the count to select this year’s inductees. That ballot proved influential this year as Duran Duran, Eminem, Benatar, Eurythmics and Parton finished in the top five.

