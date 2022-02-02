Hey, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voters: Is Dolly Parton really more deserving than Cher?

Nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were announced on Wednesday, February 2 with a new slate of 17 eligible contenders. As usual, fans of musical acts left off the list were outraged. Confusion over why certain artists are deemed more deserving than others remains a head-scratcher. For instance, why is Dolly Parton on the list while Cher continues to be ignored?

Parton is undeniably treasured in both music and pop culture. The 76-year old has been penning hits for herself and others for over six decades. Her bubbly personality and soft, yet powerful tone is one of the most iconic in country music. But is she really more of a rock star than Cher?

Cher has been churning out pop-rock hits since the 1960’s. Her attitude, rebellious nature and musical style seems more in line with a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer than Parton’s. Remember when she wore nothing but a leather jacket, thong and fishnets as she tantalized a boat full of sailors in her 1989 “If I Could Turn Back Time” video? As only a total rock star would do, she wore that same outfit at the age of 71 when she accepted her Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Awards.

At age 52, Cher became the oldest woman in pop music history to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Believe.” And would you believe the song didn’t just hit #1, it was named the top single of 1999? It’s a record she still holds to this day. Just two years ago, at the age of 73, Cher’s tour grossed over $100 million. Those are numbers some of today’s top artists can’t even match.

Besides her legendary music career that includes 22 Top 40 singles as a solo artist, Cher hosted various TV variety programs. The diva gave countless memorable performances in the episodes, including a few where she went toe-to-toe with two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tina Turner. She was also half of one of music’s most iconic duos of all time, Sonny & Cher. Audiences tuned in to watch “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour” and “The Sonny & Cher Show” from 1971 to 1977. The couple had numerous hits of their own including “The Beat Goes On” and “I Got You Babe.” In fact, it wouldn’t be unreasonable if Cher were inducted twice. Once as a solo artist and once with her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono.

Of course, Cher isn’t the only woman people would like to see inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Others who continue to wait for their turn include Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper and Alanis Morissette.

