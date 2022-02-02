2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie lead list of 17 contenders

Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Pat Benatar number among the 17 artists on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees list released on Wednesday, Feb. 2. An artist first becomes eligible 25 years after a recording is released. Almost all of this year’s contenders have been eligible far longer.

The roster is rounded out by: Beck, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick

Of the group, Eminem (who just became eligible), Parton, Beck, Duran Duran, Richie, Simon and A Tribe Called Quest are first-timers on the ballot. Warwick, Bush, DEVO, Kuti, New York Dolls, and Rage Against the Machine were all nominated last year.

To decide the five or six inductees, ballots will now be sent to more than 1,000 music industry insiders around the world. Fans also have a chance to help pick the inductees this year. They can vote for their favorites through April 29 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website. The top five artists with the most votes will be on a “fans’ ballot” that will be factored in the count to select this year’s inductees who will be celebrated in a ceremony this fall.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

At the 2021 ceremony for the Hall of Fame, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner were honored in the performer category. Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron were chosen for early influence induction. LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads were honored in the musical excellence category. And Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

