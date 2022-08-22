Billboard 200: Rod Wave (‘Beautiful Mind’) knocked Bad Bunny out of top spot and bested Megan Thee Stallion

It was a beautiful week for rapper Rod Wave, whose “Beautiful Mind” debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended August 18. He accumulated 115,000 equivalent album units based on the combination of traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That was enough to knock Bad Bunny out of the top spot (for now), but it was a close call. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

Rod Wave is only 23-years-old (his 24th birthday is actually the day this week’s chart is dated, August 27), but this is already his second number-one album and his fourth top-10 album. His 2019 studio debut “Ghetto Gospel” peaked at number-10. Then his 2020 followup “Pray 4 Love” reached number-two. It was 2021’s “SoulFly” that finally got Wave to the top spot with 130,000 album units, a little more than he achieved with “Beautiful Mind.” All three of his previous albums have been certified platinum.

That knocked Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” down to second place with 108,000 units, just 7,000 shy of Rod Wave’s total. That marked “Verano’s” 15th straight week in the top two, and remarkably 14 out of its first 15 weeks of release have achieved album unit totals exceeding 100,000. Beyonce was next in line, holding steady at number-three with “Renaissance” at 64,000 units. And right after her was her “Savage” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, whose surprise release “Traumazine” came in fourth with 63,000 units. Megan has now reached the top five three times (previously with “Good News” and “Something for Thee Hotties”), but she has yet to claim the top spot.

