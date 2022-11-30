Rowan Grace (‘The Voice’) eliminated from Team Blake Shelton: ‘You’ve helped me grow so much as an artist’

Fans of Team Blake Shelton didn’t come to the rescue of Rowan Grace this week on “The Voice,” as she lost the Instant Save vote during the November 29 episode and was eliminated from the competition. This marks the first person to leave Team Blake since the live shows began three weeks ago. Will you miss Rowan on NBC’s reality TV show? Let us know down in the comments section.

Rowan, age 16, began her journey on “The Voice” with her cover of “traitor” in the blind auditions. She earned three chair-turns from Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello, joining Team Gwen. The Rapid City, South Dakota resident then won her battle of “Fingers Crossed” against Jillian Jordyn. She hit a snag in the three-way knockouts when she sang “Vienna” and lost to Kique (“Hey Ya!”), but Blake quickly stepped in to steal adopt her for his team.

In the live shows, she sang “Hopelessly Devoted to You” in Top 16 Week and was her coach’s choice to advance, which sent her through to Top 13 Week. That’s when she belted out “The Winner Takes It All” and earned a spot in the Top 10. Unfortunately, Rowan’s cover of “i love you” placed her in the bottom that week, and she wound up being eliminated when her save-me song of “Landslide” earned less votes than Kim Cruse (“Believe”).

“I love working with you so much and you’ve helped me grow so much as an artist,” Rowan told Blake during her final moments on the show. “I appreciate you so much. Just thank you for everything, really — I can’t say thank you enough. And also Gwen, thank you so much for being my coach most of the time. I love you so much. I’m so grateful for you both.”

Rowan’s elimination means that Team Blake still has three artists left: Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Bodie. If any of them scores a victory for their country coach in the finale, it would be his ninth victory ever on the show. Note that Blake is retiring next year at the conclusion of the upcoming 23rd season.

