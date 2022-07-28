RSVP for TV cinematography panel on August 4: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Grown-ish,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Five top TV cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, August 4, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

Atlanta (FX)

Synopsis: Earn and his cousin Alfred, based in Atlanta, try to make their way in the world through the rap scene.

Bio: Christian Sprenger won at the Emmys previously for “Atlanta” and had a nomination for “GLOW.” He is nominated twice in 2022 for “Atlanta” and “Station Eleven.” Other projects have included “Kroll Show,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “Baskets” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Euphoria (HBO)

Synopsis: A look at life for a group of high school students as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex, and violence.

Bio: This year marks the second Emmy nomination for Marcell Rev on “Euphoria.” Other projects have included “Jupiter’s Moon,” “Paterno” and videos for Dua Lipa, Labrinth and Diplo & Miguel.

Grown-ish (Freeform)

Synopsis: A spinoff of ABC’s “Black-ish,” Zoey Johnson is off to college and must live outside the nest, dealing with drugs, sex, and relationships along the way.

Bio: Mark Doering-Powell has his second straight Emmy nomination for “Grown-ish” following two others for “Everybody Hates Chris.” Other projects have included “My Boys,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Super Fun Night” and “Just Add Magic.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: M. David Mullen has won two Emmys among his four nominations for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Other projects have included “Akeelah and the Bee,” “Big Love,” “United States of Tara,” “Smash” and “Extant.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH-1)

Synopsis: Multiple Emmy winner RuPaul searches for America’s next drag superstar.

Bio: Michael Jacob Kerber now has his fifth Emmy nomination for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Other career projects have included “Bone Detectives,” “Leah Remini: It’s All Relative” and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

