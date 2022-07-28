RSVP for TV composers panel on August 4: ‘1883,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Schmigadoon!,’ ‘Severance’

Six top TV composers and songwriters will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, August 4, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 nominees:

1883 (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Follows the Dutton family on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of uncolonized America.

Bio: Brian Tyler has two previous Emmy nominations for “Last Call” and “Sleepy Hollow,” plus one in 2022 for “1883.” Other projects have included “Fast and Furious,” “The Expendables,” “Now You See Me,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: Curtis Moore and Thomas Mizer had one previous Emmy nomination for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and have another in 2022. Other projects have included “HouseBroken,” “Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey,” “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and “Hamlet.”

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Synopsis: Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves caught up in one.

Bio: Siddhartha Khosla was a previous three-time Emmy nominee for “This Is Us.” He has three more in 2022 for “Only Murders in the Building” and “This Is Us.” Other career projects have included “The Neighbors,” “Grandfathered,” “The Royals,” “Me, Myself and I,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “Love, Victor” and “Nancy Drew.”

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they’re in a classic musical.

Bio: Christopher Willis was a previous Emmy nominee for “Mickey Mouse” and is now nominated in 2022 for “Schmigadoon!.” He is a seven-time Grammy nominee with three wins in the orchestral and classical fields.

Severance (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

Bio: Theodore Shapiro was a previous Emmy nominee for “Game Change” and now has two nominations for “Severance.” Other projects have included “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Hope Springs,” “We’re the Millers,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Trumbo.”

