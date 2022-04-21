Rudy Giuliani (‘The Masked Singer’ Jack in the Box) unmasked interview: ‘I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this’

Five all new mystery celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” Baby Mammoth, Jack in the Box, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny all sang their hearts out, but it was Team Bad’s Jack in the Box that was the first to be cut from Group C. The creepy character failed to impress the audience with his shaky performance of “Bad to the Bone” by Joe Thorogood & the Destroyers and was unmasked to reveal former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were absolutely stunned by the reveal. None of them were remotely close to guessing President Donald Trump’s former lawyer. Instead they believed the singing villain could be Robert Duvall (Robin), Joe Pesci (Jenny), Elon Musk (Ken) or Al Roker (Nicole). Following Giuliani’s unmasking, Nicole and Jenny were able to have fun with his appearance, but Robin stood frozen while Ken said, “I’m done,” and walked off set before the former Jack in the Box began singing his farewell tune.

“I guess the main reason is I just had a granddaughter,” Giuliani told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “I want her to know that you should try everything, even if things are completely unlike you and unlikely. I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. I enjoy the show. I have for years. It just seemed like it would be fun! I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

Although the panelists were stumped on Jack in the Box’s identity, his clue package left lots of hints. The book with a list of all the seasons on it was a nod to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which Rudy mistakingly booked for a press conference in 2020. The four-leaf clover on the football was a clue to the movie “Rudy.” The gavel was a clue to Rudy’s career as a lawyer. In his clue package there was also various clues about weddings.

“The mayor of New York can marry people,” Giuliani explained. “When I found out I could do that I took advantage of doing a wedding anytime I could. Being mayor can be a tough job. You deal with tragedy, so if you can do a wedding it kind of lifts your day. It’s kind of like doing this show!”

Jack in the Box was the ninth performer eliminated from Season 7. His exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo and Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy. He came in last place from Group C behind Baby Mammoth, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, April 27 with Group C hitting the stage for the second time.

