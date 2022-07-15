RuPaul looks to extend record as most awarded Black individual in Emmys history

It came as no surprise that “RuPaul’s Drag Race” emerged from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations as the year’s most nominated reality show. It has eight bids overall, including Best Competition Program. If it keeps winning the top prizes, which it has been doing for years now, then RuPaul Charles will extend the record he set last year as the most awarded Black individual in Emmy history. Do you think voters will add to the RuPaul Emmys record?

RuPaul has won 11 times. Four of those were for Best Competition Program as an executive producer of “Drag Race” (2018-2021). Six were for Best Reality Host (2016-2021). And the last was Best Unstructured Reality Program as an executive producer of the spinoff series “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (2021). Before those last three victories in 2021 the record for Black artists was held by cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, who is known for his work on multi-camera sitcoms and has won 10 Emmys for his work on “Home Improvement” and “The Ranch.” Morgan is also nominated again this year: Best Multi-Camera Cinematography for the episode of “The Connors” titled “The Wedding of Dan and Louise.”

But even if Morgan wins that might not be enough to reclaim his record, because RuPaul has the same three nominations he won in 2021: Best Competition Program, Best Reality Host, and Best Unstructured Reality Program. According to our early racetrack odds, “Drag Race” is the overwhelming front-runner to win the competition and hosting awards. The unstructured reality prize looks like a closer race, but “Untucked” is expected to repeat there too. If all those pan out, that will bring RuPaul’s total to 14. And he might not stop there if the history of the reality categories is any indication. Remember that “The Amazing Race” ended up winning Best Competition Program 10 times over 12 years before voters passed the crown to another show. Could Ru’s dynasty last just as long?

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?