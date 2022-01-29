‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’: Was Alyssa Hunter the right queen to ‘sashay away’ in episode 4? [POLL]

In Friday’s fourth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” Alyssa Hunter‘s heightened version of herself in the super teaser acting challenge struck the judges as too one note. The challenge asked the queens to let loose and show their vulnerability through a willingness to go all out. Alyssa did that, but not in as many ways as the judges wanted her to. Do YOU think Alyssa was the right choice to be eliminated or should her fellow bottom two girl, Kerri Colby, have gone home instead?

Vote for the queen you think should have been eliminated in the poll below.

After earning safety two weeks in a row, Alyssa fell to the bottom for the first time. Coming off a second week fashion ball that she had hoped she would be in the top for, the swift fall to the bottom of the pack clearly affected Alyssa’s mood. In the challenge, she did everything the judges asked of them — she created a heightened version of the Spanish-speaking queen that has been an important part of series herstory, but in her critiques it became clear that they thought she played it on one level the entire time.

In the bottom three with Alyssa was Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté and Kerri Colby. Kornbread received similar critiques as Alyssa, being told that her approach to comedy is to full force straight out of the gate instead of serving peaks and valleys. With Kerri the judges were concerned that she was relying on her beauty, afraid to show the vulnerability of getting ugly. Ultimately, Kerri was the queen that Alyssa performed against in the LSFYL. In the lipsync, Kerri’s energy was much softer than Alyssa’s, once again serving beauty and poses compared to Alyssa’s dance-focused performance that fumbled when her money gun prop didn’t execute properly.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.