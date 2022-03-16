‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: Viewers say Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous are guilty of killing Snatch Game

On last Friday’s 10th episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” the Top 8 queens competed in the legendary Snatch Game challenge, but instead of entering “Drag Race” herstory with show’s best impersonations, they delivered series’ worst. After Michelle Visage‘s investigation during judges’ critiques, it was determined that seven of the eight were guilty in the death of Snatch Game. DeJa Skye as Lil Jon was the only performance they liked, leaving the rest as a bottom seven set to compete in this week’s Lipsync Lalaparuza Smackdown. Since the judges couldn’t decide which queen killed Snatch Game, we asked YOU to decide. Scroll down for the complete poll results, which are led by Jasmine Kennedie as Betsy DeVos and Jorgeous as Ilana Glazer.

When it came to the queens’ plans this season, RuPaul Charles was actually excited about most of their choices for celebrity impersonation. Knowing how big of a fan Ozzy is of the show, Ru loved Daya Betty‘s decision to play him and said that as long as she loves him she will be able to embody what makes him funny. Ru also approved of Jorgeous taking on Ilana, knowing that show “Broad City” well as an actor in it, and thought that Lady Camden was on to something potentially really funny as Shakespeare. Angeria Paris VanMichaels as Tammie and Jasmine Kennedie as Betsy were smart picks because each of them are inherently funny personalities for the setup of Snatch Game, while Willow Pill as Drew and Bosco as Gwyneth were bigger risks because neither actress is known as a big personality.

In their critiques, the judges let the queens know that it was written all over their faces during the challenge that they were tanking. Jorgeous retreated into her head, falling back on the insecurity of not delivering up to the level of Ru’s expectations. Dove Cameron told Willow that she could see her looking to Ru for approval of her jokes and Ru told Camden that her Shakespeare was “fun but not funny.” They all thought that Bosco, Angie, Jasmine and Daya played their roles as one note instead of exploring the many different angles of their celebrity’s humor.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

Based on your votes in the poll, Jasmine and Jorgeous are the two queens most guilty of killing this season’s Snatch Game. Jasmine as Betsy DeVos polled at 34% of your votes and Jorgeous as Ilana Glazer trailed close by with 27%. Viewers also thought that Daya was a clunker, too, giving her portrayal of Ozzy Osbourne 16% of the votes. According to the poll, the queens that should have been lower on Michelle’s suspect list were Willow as Drew Barrymore with 9% and Bosco as Gwyneth Paltrow with 6%. Angie as Tammie Brown at 5% and Camden as Shakespeare at 3% were unlikely to be the killers at all.

Here’s the o-fficial results of the poll to determine who killed Snatch Game in episode 10:

34% – Jasmine Kennedie as Betsy DeVos

27% – Jorgeous as Ilana Glazer

16% – Daya Betty as Ozzy Osbourne

9% – Willow Pill as Drew Barrymore

6% – Bosco as Gwyneth Paltrow

5% – Angeria Paris VanMichaels as Tammie Brown

3% – Lady Camden as William Shakespeare

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.