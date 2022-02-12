‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’: Did Jorgeous deserve to win the challenge in episode 6? [POLL]

In Friday’s sixth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” Jorgeous bounced back from having to lipsync for her life last week with her first challenge win of the season. She came out on top in the queens’ second sewing challenge using a shower curtain and cookie cutters to make a bodysuit that Michelle Visage called “simple” but “smart.” Daya Betty, hoping and expecting to be in the top was “safe” yet again, and openly disapproved of Jorgeous being the winner. Do YOU think Jorgeous was the most deserving to win the challenge or should fellow top placers Lady Camden or Angeria Paris VanMichaels have earned it instead?

In the sewing challenge the girls had to use unconventional materials to create a glamorous and unique look for the runway. Jorgeous struggled with her initial concept, ditching a faux fur fabric at the last minute and borrowing a shower curtain from Angie to make the bodysuit that ultimately clinched her the win. In a walkthrough during the design phase, Carson Kressley advised Jorgeous to focus on being “elevated and elegant,” which in his final critique he told her she did.

Angie and Camden also placed in the top with the judges for presenting super polished looks. Camden painted her lips bigger just like RuPaul Charles asked her to and was then complimented for finding the right proportions in her makeup as well as the construction of her fairy-like garment. The beauty of Camden’s look was matched by the elegance and refinement of Angie’s, made from blinds and a non-stretch black fabric. The judges were surprised that Angie was able to use such difficult and stubborn materials thoughtfully. Daya thought that she would be in the top this week, and did not hide her disappointment in Jorgeous’ win, but after being told by Ru and Carson that she hasn’t differentiated herself enough from Crystal Methyd, Daya still created something reminiscent of the house she hails from and was relegated to “safety” once again with no chance to hear the judges’ thoughts.

