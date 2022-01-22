‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’: Was June Jambalaya the right queen to ‘sashay away’ in episode 3? [POLL]

RuPaul Charles twisted the competition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 in this week’s third episode by bringing back Orion Story and Daya Betty, the queens eliminated in the two-part premiere. With their re-entry, the field of queens shot back up to 14 and the main stage was set for a new queen to become this season’s pork chop as the first official elimination. After walking in three different looks, June Jambalaya was the queen the judges thought dropped the (fashion) ball. Do YOU think June was the right choice to be eliminated or should one of the other 13 girls have gone home instead?

Vote for the queen you think should have been eliminated in the poll below.

June’s placement in the bottom this week was her second in a row. Despite delivering one of the judges’ favorite talent performances in the first premiere, she had to lip sync against Orion for lacking an attention to detail in her look. This week, she came under fire for similar reasons, presenting two looks that drowned her in draped fabric. Her leopard print lamé look was so full of fabric that she literally couldn’t walk down the runway in it without tripping and she was so lacking in confidence of the wedding gown she made from scratch that she walked holding a bouquet of fronds in front of it the entire time.

In the bottom three with June was Orion and Maddy Morphosis. The judges saved Orion from having to lipsync despite telling her that all three of her looks presented the same aesthetic and asking that in the future she show more versatility. They placed Maddy at the very bottom for the similar lack of detail as June. With Maddy, there’s an acknowledgement that she has creative ideas and assembles the garment well, but she needs to add an extra “oomph” to both the looks and her performance in them in order to make them exciting. This was Maddy’s second trip to the bottom as well, though in the second premiere she did not have to lipsync.

