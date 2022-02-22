‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: Lady Camden was the deserving winner of ‘The Daytona Wind,’ says 77% of viewers

On last Friday’s seventh episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” RuPaul Charles surprised the queens with a non-elimination. Because they all performed so well in the soap opera spoof “The Daytona Wind,” Ru could not put any of the queens in the bottom. Instead she named the top six and had two of them lipsync for the win and a $5,000 cash tip. We asked in a recent poll which of those top queens deserved to win and you voted Lady Camden by an overwhelming margin and in agreement with the judges. Scroll down for the complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

In the final “director’s cut” of “The Daytona Wind,” Ru and the judges acknowledged that all of the queens delivered good performances and that none of them deserved to go home. Camden was praised for committing to a character in the soap; on the runway, she pulled off a successful trick on the judges, faking a trip on the catwalk that offered her a chance for a surprise reveal into a mustached Freddie Mercury.

Daya Betty joined Camden in the top two, receiving a “perfection” response from Ru and compliments from the rest of the panel for commanding attention in the challenge. Daya was paired with Willow Pill as prostitute sisters in the soap, but the judges dinged Willow slightly for creating a character too closely to Moira Rose. Jorgeous was smart in her reaction shots filmed for the challenge, but took a hit from Ross Mathews for her “chapless chaps” on the runway. The judges thought Bosco had the riskiest role, a small part at the end of the soap opera, but she managed to deliver. Jasmine Kennedie seemed like a contender for the win for her hysterical and “stupid” character for the show and a strange, but campy graduation themed chaps look.

Based on your votes in the poll, 77% thought that Camden was the clear and rightful winner. While the judges put Daya as second place to Camden, your votes gave a tiny edge to Willow as the second most deserving a win and Daya as the third. Jasmine, Bosco and Jorgeous all had only a tiny bit of your support.

See the o-fficial results of the poll to determine who really should have won in episode 7:

77% – Lady Camden

9% – Willow Pill

8% – Daya Betty

3% – Jasmine Kennedie

2% – Bosco

1% – Jorgeous

