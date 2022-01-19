‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’: Did Orion Story and Daya Betty deserve to ‘sashay away’ in the 2 season premieres? [POLL]

After two premieres over two weeks, all the dolls of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14 have entered the Werk Room, but two of them clocked out early as the year’s first porkchops. Orion Story was sent home after a lipsync against June Jambalaya in episode 1 and Daya Betty failed to best DeJa Skye in their head-to-head in episode 2. While the lipsyncs are the queens’ last chance to save themselves from elimination, it’s their performance in the challenge and on the runway that determine their original placement in the bottom. Did the judges put Orion and Daya in the bottom deservedly or should have one or both of them remained in the competition? Vote in the poll below and then sound off in the comments section.

Orion landed in the bottom after her exercise comedy skit in the CNT Talent Show main challenge was unanimously received by the judges as unfunny and the three-boob reveal in her red polka-dot and cotton ball runway look made no sense. Her quirky point of view is one that has worked well for past queens, but in a premiere meant to put her best foot forward Orion failed to get her vision seen. As such, she fell to the position of performing Lizzo‘s own song “Water Me” in front of her, but June further silenced Orion’s voice with a confident and lively lipsync.

Daya entered the Werk Room with one of her group’s strongest looks, and with the pressure of being from the family of Season 12 finalist Crystal Methyd. But despite being warned by RuPaul Charles to do something more indicative of her own personality, Daya still put forward a lipsync to Pink as her best talent and walked the runway in a torn ribbon dress. Her underwhelming presentations put her on the bottom to lipsync against DeJa to “Fallin'” by guest judge Alicia Keys. Both queens handled it well, but Ru called DeJa a “lipsync assassin” after just one performance and sent Daya home.

Do you agree with the judges that in split premieres where the challenge is to show off your own unique point of view and personality that Orion and Daya were the worst of their groups? On Orion’s episode, Alyssa Hunter was vulnerable for having shown too many sides of herself and on Daya’s Maddy Morphosis showed talent, but failed at showmanship. Furthermore, when asked to showcase a unique talent, more than half of the 14 queens performed what could best be described as glorified lipsyncs worthy of being shown in their hometown bars. Indeed, the only thing that set the two challenge winners Kornbread and Angeria Paris VanMicheals apart was that they lipsynced to their own original songs. So, if it wasn’t going to be Orion or Daya in the bottom and going home, which queen(s) do you think deserved to instead?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.