‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’: Was Orion Story the right queen to ‘sashay away’ in episode 5? [POLL]

In Friday’s fifth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” Orion Story‘s second chance came to an end after she failed to impress the judges in the “Save a Queen” public service announcement. As the season’s episode one eliminated queen, Orion’s departure on an episode that featured other pork chopped queens Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield and Kahmora Hall seems fitting, but do YOU think she was the right choice to be eliminated? Or should her fellow bottom two girl, Jorgeous, or someone else have gone home instead?

Vote for the queen you think should have been eliminated in the poll below.

In the PSA challenge, Orion struggled to resonate with the judges because of flat line delivery and a lack of character-building. Ahead of the taping, RuPaul Charles asked her to find a way to make the challenge fun and stressed the importance of adding “flavor” to a character through behavior. After the taping, Orion was confident in her performance and thought she might actually end up in the top for the week. Despite her belief in herself and mixed critiques on her Playboy bunny take on the “Spring Has Sprung” runway category, the judges weren’t buying what Orion was selling and sunk her to the bottom once again.

In the Lipsync for Your Life, Orion was pitted against Jorgeous, who the judges complimented for another confident and well-assembled runway presentation, but felt needed to find a way to bring that same confidence to her challenge performances. During the lipsync, Orion fell into the same trap that June Jambalaya did before her elimination — kicking off your heels mid-lipsync is a tell tale sign that you’re desperately trying to find your footing in the song. While Orion delivered a decent performance overall despite her composure issues, Jorgeous served a total knock out in the choreography, pace and energy departments. Aside from the official bottom two, Jasmine Kennedie (another low placer), Daya Betty (busy runway garment), DeJa Skye (another pantsuit!) and Angeria Paris VanMichaels (ill-fitting gown) all had reasons they could have fell to the bottom, too.

