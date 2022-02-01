‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: Alyssa Hunter should NOT have been eliminated, say 92% of viewers

On last Friday’s fourth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” Alyssa Hunter‘s heightened version of herself in the super teaser acting challenge struck the judges as too one note. The challenge asked the queens to let loose and show their vulnerability through a willingness to go all out. Alyssa did that, but not in as many ways as the judges wanted her to. We asked in a recent poll if Alyssa was the right choice to be eliminated, and an overwhelming 92% of viewers think someone else should have gone home instead. Scroll down for your complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

After earning safety two weeks in a row, Alyssa fell to the bottom for the first time. Coming off a second week fashion ball that she had hoped she would be in the top for, the swift fall to the bottom of the pack clearly affected Alyssa’s mood. In the challenge, she did everything the judges asked of them — she created a heightened version of the Spanish-speaking queen that has been an important part of series herstory, but in her critiques it became clear that they thought she played it on one level the entire time.

In the LSFYL to Jennifer Lopez‘s “Play,” Kerri Colby’s energy was much softer than Alyssa’s, once again serving beauty and poses compared to Alyssa’s dance-focused performance. The turning point that likely worked against Alyssa was a fumbling of her money gun prop that pulled the judges out of the fantasy. In the end, the judges favored Kerri’s rendition of the song and sent Alyssa packing.

Based on your votes in our poll, only 8% believed that Alyssa was the right queen to “sashay away.” Two-thirds of those polled believed Kerri lost the lipsync and should have went home while the other 26% would have picked someone else to go. Though not named specifically in the poll, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté was the next most vulnerable as part of the bottom three, but Orion Story and Jorgeous both delivered lackluster performances in the challenge, too.

See the o-fficial results of the poll to determine who really should have gone home in episode 4:

66% – Kerri Colby

26% – Somebody else

8% – Alyssa Hunter

