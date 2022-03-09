‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: Viewers say Willow Pill was strongest DragCon panelist — Sorry, Bosco!

On last Friday’s ninth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” the eight remaining queens got to experience what it’s like hosting a panel at RuPaul’s DragCon. RuPaul Charles challenged them to discuss “Menzeses” in two groups of four, with DeJa Skye and Bosco serving as moderators of the conversations. The judges loved both moderators and ultimately chose Bosco as the challenge winner, but in a recent poll YOU decided that Willow Pill was the strongest panelist from both groups. Scroll down for the complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

Willow was a panelist in the group moderated by DeJa that also included Lady Camden and Angeria Paris VanMichaels. In their conversation, all four queens spoke eloquently on the topic of fatherhood, offering touching stories of their own relationships with their dads that provided the “takeaway” that Ru had advised was an important part of a DragCon panel. The group’s chemistry came into play in how they volleyed the conversation from one to the other exactly as friends would, just as they planned. As moderator, DeJa kept them on pace, but Willow dropped nugget of wisdom after nugget of wisdom. Camden was able to come out of her shell and showed vulnerability when talking about her dad and Angie remained true to the effervescent personality we’ve become used to.

In the other group, it was immediately clear that they made the right decision to have Bosco moderate instead of Jasmine Kennedie, who had originally asked for the leadership role. Bosco won the challenge because of how natural she was as a moderator and for executing joke after joke after joke that had Ru and the rest of the judges howling with laughter. Jasmine was not as good at slowing her long-windedness as she had planned and Jorgeous caved to her nerves once again, receding into insecurities despite Ru’s faith in her as a performer. Daya Betty fell to the bottom of the week, almost by default because the judges were still complimentary to her perspective on drag that she offered up in the panel.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

Based on your votes in the poll, 49% thought that Willow was the strongest panelist and the queen you’d most want to hear from at DragCon. She was closely followed by the other two judges’ tops of the week, Bosco and DeJa, who polled at 28% and 19%, respectively. One commenter noted that any of the three could have been worthy winners for the week’s challenge, but would have taken “points off for the tacky outfit DeJa Skye wore as moderator of her group.”

See the o-fficial results of the poll to see who really was the most engaging panelist in episode 9:

49% – Willow Pill

28% – Bosco

19% – DeJa Skye

2% – Lady Camden; Daya Betty

0% – Jorgeous; Angeria Paris VanMichaels; Jasmine Kennedie

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.