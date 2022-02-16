‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: Only 6% of viewers think Jorgeous deserved her first challenge win

On last Friday’s sixth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” Jorgeous bounced back from having to lipsync for her life last by earning her first challenge win of the season. She came out on top in the queens’ second sewing challenge using a shower curtain and cookie cutters to make a bodysuit that Michelle Visage called “simple” but “smart.” We asked in a recent poll if you think Jorgeous deserved the win, but only 6% of viewers agreed with Michelle that she did. Scroll down for the complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

In the sewing challenge the girls had to use unconventional materials to create a glamorous and unique look for the runway. Jorgeous struggled with her initial concept, ditching a faux fur fabric at the last minute and borrowing a shower curtain from Angeria Paris VanMichaels to make the bodysuit that ultimately clinched her the win. In a walkthrough during the design phase, Carson Kressley advised Jorgeous to focus on being “elevated and elegant,” which in his final critique he said she accomplished.

Angie and Lady Camden also placed in the top with the judges for presenting super polished looks. Camden painted her lips bigger just like RuPaul Charles asked and was then complimented for finding the right proportions in her makeup as well as the construction of her fairy-winged garment. The beauty of Camden’s look was matched by the elegance and refinement of Angie’s, made from blinds and a non-stretch black fabric. The judges were surprised that Angie was able to use such difficult and stubborn materials thoughtfully. Feeling herself to be creative enough to win, Daya Betty thought that she would be in the top this week, and did not hide her disappointment when Jorgeous won instead. After being told by Ru and Carson that she hasn’t differentiated herself enough from Crystal Methyd, Daya still created something reminiscent of the house she hails from and was relegated to “safe” once again with no chance to hear the judges’ thoughts.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

Based on your votes in the poll, only 6% thought that Jorgeous was the deserving winner. With a decisive majority, 63% thought that Camden should have won for her first time instead. Next in line should have been Angie with 24% support while Daya only received less than 3% of the vote. Daya was beat out by a “Someone else” option that polled with just over 3%.

See the o-fficial results of the poll to determine who really should have won in episode 6:

63% – Lady Camden

24% – Angeria Paris VanMichaels

6% – Jorgeous

3% – Someone else

3% – Daya Betty

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.