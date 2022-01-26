‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: June Jambalaya was the right queen to go home, say 59% of viewers

Once RuPaul Charles made the decision to bring back Orion Story and Daya Betty in this week’s third episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” another queen’s fate was sealed as the new pork chop of the season. Based on her weak presentation of three animal print looks in the Hide n Chic fashion ball and a messy lipsync performance against Maddy Morphosis, June Jambalaya became the first eliminated queen of season 14. We asked in a recent poll if that was the right decision, and sure enough Ru and the other judges made the right call. Scroll down for your complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

June’s placement in the bottom this week was her second in a row. Despite delivering one of the judges’ favorite talent performances in the first premiere, she had to lip sync against Orion for lacking an attention to detail in her look. This week, she came under fire for similar reasons, presenting two looks that drowned her in draped fabric. Her leopard print lamé look was so full of fabric that she literally couldn’t walk down the runway in it without tripping and she was so lacking in confidence of the wedding gown she made from scratch that she walked holding a bouquet of fronds in front of it the entire time.

In the bottom three with June was Orion and Maddy. The judges saved Orion from having to lipsync despite telling her that all three of her looks presented the same aesthetic and asking that in the future she show more versatility. They placed Maddy at the very bottom for the similar lack of detail as June. With Maddy, there’s an acknowledgement that she has creative ideas and assembles the garment well, but she needs to add an extra “oomph” to both the looks and her performance in them in order to make them exciting. This was Maddy’s second trip to the bottom as well, though in the second premiere she did not have to lipsync.

Based on your votes in our poll, a large majority agreed that June was the correct queen to send home and that Maddy was deserving of being in the bottom with her. Maddy received the second highest amount of votes in the poll, with just over 30% of viewers saying she was the one that deserved to sashay away. Outside of the judges’ bottom two, Orion and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté were the next deserving of elimination.

See the o-fficial results of the poll to determine the queen you think should have been eliminated below:

59% – June Jambalaya

31% – Maddy Morphosis

4% – Orion Story

2% – Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté

less than 1% – Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Willow Pill

0% – Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Lady Camden

