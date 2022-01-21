‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: Yep, Orion Story and Daya Betty both deserved to go home first, say viewers

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 double premiere meant the first elimination was split between two episodes with two queens going home, and according to our recent poll there was no split decision to be made. That’s right, viewers voted to confirm the judges’ decisions that Orion Story and Daya Betty BOTH deserved the chop in episode 1 and episode 2, respectively. Scroll down for your complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

Orion landed in the bottom after her exercise comedy skit in the CNT Talent Show main challenge was unanimously received by the judges as unfunny and the three-boob reveal in her red polka-dot and cotton ball runway look made no sense. Her quirky point of view is one that has worked well for past queens, but in a premiere meant to put her best foot forward Orion failed to get her vision seen. As such, she fell to the position of performing Lizzo‘s own song “Water Me” in front of her, but June further silenced Orion’s voice with a confident and lively lipsync.

Daya entered the Werk Room with one of her group’s strongest looks, and with the pressure of being from the family of Season 12 finalist Crystal Methyd. But despite being warned by RuPaul Charles to do something more indicative of her own personality, Daya still put forward a lipsync to Pink as her best talent and walked the runway in a torn ribbon dress. Her underwhelming presentations put her on the bottom to lipsync against DeJa to “Fallin'” by guest judge Alicia Keys. Both queens handled it well, but Ru called DeJa a “lipsync assassin” after just one performance and sent Daya home.

In our poll, the question on the table was whether or not both Orion and Daya deserved to go home, whether only one or the other did, or if neither of them should have been sent home. Over 50% of our readers agreed with the judges that both queens were deserving of being asked to “sashay away.” Among the detractors from that decision, more readers believed that only Daya was rightfully sent packing, polling just over 16% in that regard. Hovering around 14% were the votes that only Orion deserved to be cut.

See the results below, “o-fficially.”

54% — Both deserved to go home

16% — Both should have stayed

16% — Only Daya deserved to go home

14% — Only Orion deserved to go home

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.