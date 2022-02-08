‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ poll results: Orion Story deserved to ‘sashay away,’ say 86% of viewers

On last Friday’s fifth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” Orion Story’s second chance came to an end after she failed to impress the judges in the “Save a Queen” public service announcement. As the season’s episode one eliminated queen, Orion’s departure on an episode that featured other pork chopped queens Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield and Kahmora Hall seemed fitting, and based on our recent poll, 86% of viewers agreed with the judges’ decision. Scroll down for your complete poll results at the bottom of this post.

In the PSA challenge, Orion struggled to resonate with the judges because of flat line delivery and a lack of character-building. Ahead of the taping, RuPaul Charles asked her to find a way to make the challenge fun and stressed the importance of adding “flavor” to a character through behavior. After the taping, Orion was confident in her performance and thought she might actually end up in the top for the week. Despite her belief in herself and mixed critiques on her Playboy bunny take on the “Spring Has Sprung” runway category, the judges weren’t buying what Orion was selling and sunk her to the bottom once again.

In the Lipsync for Your Life, Orion was pitted against Jorgeous, who the judges complimented for another confident and well-assembled runway presentation, but felt needed to find a way to bring that same confidence to her challenge performances. During the lipsync, Orion fell into the same trap that June Jambalaya did before her elimination — kicking off her heels mid-lipsync and wardrobe malfunctions like her bunny ears falling off and her wig slipping back on her forehead. While Orion delivered a decent performance overall despite her composure issues, Jorgeous served a total knock out with tight choreography and a well-paced energy with the song.

Based on your votes in our poll, Orion deserved her second “sashay away” after being out-danced by Jorgeous in the LSFYL, but 7% actually think Jorgeous should have went home instead. The remaining 6% thought that someone else should have been eliminated. Could it have been Jasmine Kennedie who was the third queen ranked in the bottom? Or were viewers perplexed that Daya Betty was safe despite an overly-accessorized garment and DeJa Skye made it through another week in another fabric-heavy pantsuit?

See the o-fficial results of the poll to determine who really should have gone home in episode 5:

86% – Orion Story

7% – Somebody else

6% – Jorgeous

