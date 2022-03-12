‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’: Who do YOU think killed Snatch Game in episode 10? [POLL]

In Friday’s 10th episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” the Top 8 queens competed in the legendary Snatch Game challenge, but instead of entering “Drag Race” herstory with show’s best impersonations, they delivered series’ worst. After Michelle Visage‘s investigation during judges’ critiques, it was determined that seven of the eight were guilty in the death of Snatch Game. DeJa Skye as Lil Jon was the only performance they liked, leaving the rest as a bottom seven set to compete in next week’s Lipsync Lalaparuza Smackdown. Before that happens, we want to know who YOU think killed this season’s Snatch Game with the worst performance.

Vote for the queen you think deserved to go home based on their Snatch Game impersonation in the poll below.

When it came to the queens’ plans this season, RuPaul Charles was actually excited about most of their choices for celebrity impersonation. Knowing how big of a fan Ozzy is of the show, Ru loved Daya Betty‘s decision to play him and said that as long as she loves him she will be able to embody what makes him funny. Ru also approved of Jorgeous taking on Ilana, knowing that show “Broad City” well as an actor in it, and thought that Lady Camden was on to something potentially really funny as Shakespeare. Angeria Paris VanMichaels as Tammie and Jasmine Kennedie as Betsy were smart picks because each of them are inherently funny personalities for the setup of “Snatch Game,” while Willow Pill as Drew and Bosco as Gwyneth were bigger risks because neither actress is known as a big personality.

In their critiques, the judges let the queens know that it was written all over their faces during the challenge that they were tanking. Jorgeous retreated into her head, falling back on the insecurity of not delivering up to the level of Ru’s expectations. Dove Cameron told Willow that she could see her looking to Ru for approval of her jokes and Ru told Camden that her Shakespeare was “fun but not funny.” They all thought that Bosco, Angie, Jasmine and Daya played their roles as one note instead of exploring the many different angles of their celebrity’s humor.

