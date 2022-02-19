‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’: Were Lady Camden and Daya Betty the rightful tops in episode 7? [POLL]

In Friday’s seventh episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race 14,” RuPaul Charles surprised the queens twice. First she added fart sounds into their soapy performances in “The Daytona Wind” drama and then she announced that there would be no bottoms for the week and no elimination. Instead she named the top six and had two of them lipsync for the win and a $5,000 cast tip. Do YOU think Lady Camden and Daya Betty were the rightful top two with Camden as the winner, or should have one of the other top six beat them instead?

In the final “director’s cut” of “The Daytona Wind,” Ru and the judges acknowledged that all of the queens delivered good performances and that none of them deserved to go home. Still, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, DeJa Skye and Kerri Colby defaulted to the bottom fo the pack as the “safe” queens of the week, saved from the threat of elimination. The other six received critiques from the judges as the top six of the week so that a top two could be determined.

Camden was praised for committing to a character in the soap and for serving a fake trip on the runway that was actually a clever take on the now standard “reveal” trick. Daya earned her first critiques of the season, receiving a “perfection” response from Ru and compliments from the rest of the panel for commanding attention in the challenge. Daya was paired with Willow Pill as prostitute sisters, but the judges seemed to ding Willow slightly for creating her character too closely to Moira Rose. Jorgeous was smart in her reaction shots, but took a hit from Ross Mathews for her “chapless chaps” on the runway. The judges thought Bosco had the riskiest role, a small part at the end of the soap opera, but she managed to deliver. Jasmine Kennedie seemed like a contender for the win for her hysterical and “stupid” character for the show and a strange, but campy graduation themed chaps look.

