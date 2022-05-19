‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7’ episode 1 sneak peek: Let’s meet the members of the winner’s season circle

Ahead of this week’s premiere episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” we were given a sneak peek at the Werk Room entrances of the eight queens competing in the first ever all winners season. In the sneak peek, Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and The Vivienne remind us who they were on their winning seasons and some of the things they’ve been up to since snatching the crown. Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Among the clips we see in the sneak peek, Shea clocks the three times she was featured in Vogue magazine, Yvie mentions being a part of the Las Vegas residency show, and Jinkx calls her season 5 win “mold-breaking.” We also get a small glimpse into the frustration Trinity and Monét must feel as the only winners in a tie and what it’s like for Raja to return to the show after over ten years as the oldest queen to ever win.

Then, the fifteen minute glimpse into the premiere ends with a surprise ninth entrance of a queen with her face covered. Who is under the hat? No, Jinkx, it’s not Sia!

Check out this week’s premiere episodes of season 7 when they debut in full Friday May 21 on Paramount Plus.

Who do YOU think has what it takes to win a second crown and the $200,000 cash prize?