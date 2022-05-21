‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ episode 1 recap: RuPaul reveals the twist she has in store for her eight ‘Legends’

For this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” RuPaul Charles brought back eight crowned queens to compete again for the chance to be named “Queen of All Queens,” earn a second crown, and take home a cash prize of $200,000. On Friday, May 20, the first two episodes of the new season dropped on Paramount Plus. We were re-introduced to Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and The Vivienne with the reading mini challenge and two iconic maxi challenges, the Ru-mix and “Snatch Game.”

In episode 1, titled “Legends,” Ru explains this season’s all new rules and then teases them with a surprise ninth queen that enters the Werk Room. From there they read each other for filth in the “Reading Is Fundamental” mini challenge and take to the stage for a Ru-mix of “Legendary.” Which queen earns a head start in the competition as the first top performer? Check out our recap of the episode below:

The new season kicked off with the grand march of queens as they re-entered the Werk Room. Shea arrived first, more confident than ever and having fully moved on from her shocking loss to Sasha Velour in season 9. She was joined by Jaida, Yvie and Trinity, her season 9 co-star, in succession. Monét, Trinity’s twin winner (twinner) from All Stars 4, was next, followed by Jinkx, Raja, and the UK’s first winner, Vivienne. After Viv, a ninth queen walked in, fully covered by a glamorously brimmed hat. Gagged without any clue who this ninth queen was, Raven tilted her head up and revealed herself to be the shocking ninth competitor. Raven called it a technicality that she never won either of her seasons (season 2 and All Stars 1) and underscored that she has won an Emmy for the show. The girls welcomed her with open arms.

When Ru entered, she welcomed the nine queens to the competition, only to stop herself with the realization that Raven didn’t belong. As any superfan knows, Raven is an important part of Ru’s makeup team on the show and so it was no surprised that they went through a well-rehearsed fight over Raven not belonging and needing to leave the room. With Raven out the door and out of the competition, Ru went into this season’s twist: no one will be eliminated. Instead of sending anyone home, each episode would test them to find two top queens of the week to award a Legendary Legend Star. Those two would go head-to-head in a lip sync to determine one winner of a $10,000 cash tip and the chance to block another queen from winning a Legendary Legend Star the following week. At the end of the season, the four queens with the most Legendary Legend Stars would compete in a lip sync for the crown to be named the “Queen of All Queens.”

Before Ru could introduce their first maxi challenge, she opened the library for the “Reading Is Fundamental” mini challenge where the queens would throw friendly shade at one another. Raja took hits from the others on her age, and Trinity for her fillers, Jinkx got dragged by Monét for her teeth, and Shea called Viv the “diversity hire” because she’s not American. Based on her unique takes on the other queens, like calling Raja “Roger” and saying her makeup must be done well on her second face, Jinkx took the win here.

For the maxi challenge, Ru asked them to write and perform their own verses to her song “Legendary.” But first, continuing the theme of being legendary, Ru took the queens to the main stage to introduce them to a surprise guest, Naomi Campbell! Greeted by the goddess of the runway, the queens got to present their own unique runway walks to Naomi and have her give them advice. The experience was especially pivotal for Shea who explained how deeply she idolized Naomi as a young person. Naomi was very sweet to all the girls and has clearly loved the show for many years.

After practicing with Naomi and then writing their verses, the queens went back to the main stage to choreograph their number. They all agreed to let Shea take the lead here, quickly realizing that with eight winners on the stage the process flowed very easily and it was clear that they were all quality queens for a reason. Once back in the Werk Room, the queens started dishing about how the rules this season could impact the way they play the game. Most understood that being blocked by a top queen would be taken as a compliment because obviously the best play to make is to block strong queens from earning too many Stars. Privately, Trinity and Monét formed an alliance, promising to not block one another in the hopes of surprising the other queens by making it to the end together again.

On the main stage, Ru was joined by series judges Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley, as well as this week’s guest judge Cameron Diaz. But before we got to the runway presentation, Ru took advantage of the opportunity to present her new song “Give ‘Em What They Want” with a performance. After Ru, the queens took the stage to perform their verses to “Legendary” and then walked in the “I’m Crowning” category.

During critiques, Raja was lauded for a lavish regal look that Carson called “world class.” Jinkx was called “absolutely beautiful” by Michelle and got points for having “tight” rhymes in the song. The judges liked that Monét turned royalty on its head by modernizing it to her style, appreciated Trinity’s effortless glamour, and embraced Yvie’s continued “weird” and “club kid” point of view. Cameron thought Vivienne looked “beautiful,” Michelle found Jaida’s music performance “emphatic,” and Carson said Shea brought “grandeur” to the runway.

Based on those critiques, Ru and the judges decided that the top two queens of the week were Monét and Shea. As the tops, they earned their first Legendary Legend Stars and got set to compete in the lip sync to “Old MacDonald” by Ella Fitzgerald. The quirky song gave both queens reason to reach into their fun pocket for a performance full of ticks and small moments of brilliance. Monét engaged the presence of everyone in the room with her performance while Shea focused on making smart and comedic movements along with the rollercoaster of tempos of the song.

In the end, Ru decided that this week’s winner was Shea! As the winner Shea got to bust through the door of the competition as the first queen to block another queen for the upcoming week. Based on her prior experience competing against her, Shea said she’d be blocking Trinity from earning a Star next time.

Do you think Shea deserved to win in episode 1, and was Trinity the right queen to block? Sound off on that and other topics of the season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.