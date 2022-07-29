‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ episode 12 recap: Who is crowned Queen of All Queens?

For this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” RuPaul Charles brought back eight crowned queens to compete again for the chance to be named “Queen of All Queens,” earn a second crown, and take home a cash prize of $200,000. Over the last 11 weeks we’ve reacclimatized ourselves to the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents of Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and The Vivienne and were introduced to new twists: the Platinum Plunger and Legendary Legend Stars.

This week in the season finale, all eight queens competed one last time in two lip sync smackdowns for not one, but two crowns that determined who would become the Queen of She Already Done Had Hereses and the Queen of All Queens. In the main event smackdown were the four queens who earned the most Legendary Legend Stars during the season: Monét, Jinkx, Shea and Trinity. In the consolation smackdown were the remaining four queens: Jaida, Raja, Viv and Yvie.

Check out our recap of the “Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown” episode below to find out who faced off against who and which two queens took home the cash prizes and second crowns:

Referring to herself as a “clutch player,” Shea returned to the Werk Room with the other queens as a last inning addition to the top four based on her win the previous week that earned three stars and vaulted her into the top bracket. Monét also earned three stars and her spot in the finale, in addition to the choice to break the tie between Trinity and Jaida. Monét’s decision to pick Trinity over her was OK with Jaida because she understood their herstory together and it made sense for that to be Monét’s choice.

As a small goodbye gift to the queens and in celebration of final day in the Werk Room, Ru brought in the pit crew one last time to join the girls in a spirited mini challenge. After 15 minutes of assembling quick drag, the queens participated in a “Soul Train” dance party. In a season of lots of love and camaraderie, it was one last moment of levity for the girls as they looked ahead to the pressure of the looming smackdown.

Later that day, we went straight to the main stage for the runway presentation in a “Grand Finale Eleganza” category. Ru was joined by series judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as Jaida walked in a silver fringe dress inspired by Black Hollywood starlets, Raja followed in a trippy garment that was part alien-insect-aquatic creature, Viv donned a black ostrich feather gown to balance out her more “girlie” finale gown from her original season, Yvie created a pink and gold layered cake dress, Jinkx took on the persona of a “sorceress witch warrior” in armor, Monét walked in a nude illusion suit that gave her powerful Wakanda vibes, Shea impressed in a tiered yellow, orange and black gown, and Trinity closed in a baby pink and rhinestoned bodysuit with train.

For their final commentary, the judges went down the line to bestow each of the queens with a new title and pay them one last set of compliments. They were dubbed, in order: Jaida as the Essence of Everything for proving her multifaceted talents; Raja as the Shaman of Chic for her elegance, wit and wisdom; Viv as Our Powerhouse Scout for defining beauty, confidence and star power; Yvie as the Queen of the Queerdos for being an inspiration with her art and unique point of view; Jinkx as the Show Queen Supreme for talent that feels like a spell; Monét as the Diva of Heart and Soul for her talent and sense of humor; Shea as the Empress of Excellence for her hard work and polished presentation; and Trinity as the CEO of Sass, Brass, and a Whole Lot of Ass for her campy charm and congeniality.

To kick off the smackdown tournament, the first four queens stepped on to the stage where the dreaded wheel determined who would compete in the first round. The first turn fell on Viv’s face and the second turn fell on Yvie’s, pitting them against each other and leaving Raja and Jaida to compete in the second round. As the first head chosen, Viv also got to choose between two boxes to determine their song and she picked the brass box with “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa inside.

In lip sync 1, Yvie stole the show in a colorful, pop art coat and undershirt-dress that gave appropriate 90s vibes for the track. Viv did her best to keep up with comedically timed somersaults, but her efforts were no match for Yvie’s other-worldly use of her limbs. Ru declared Yvie the first winner.

In lip sync 2, Raja and Jaida went head-to-head to “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” by Deniece Williams. The sweet-themed song played really well into Raja’s natural demeanor, but Jaida managed to pick up on the dance quality of the song and turned it into a physical expression of joy. Still, Raja’s delivery had Ru howling with laughter and so it was no surprise when she declared Raja the second winner.

Next, the wheel was brought back to the stage to determine the match-ups for the second smackdown. The first spin fell on Jinkx’s face and the second on Shea’s, pitting them against one another and leaving Trinity and Monét to face off as well. Jinkx chose the platinum box between the two, deciding that their song would be “Judas” by Lady Gaga.

In lip sync 3, Jinkx and Shea both wore long cape-like garments, but between the two it was Jinkx that managed to use it to full effect with the song. True to her witchy style, Jinkx opening her cape up to reveal a black bodysuit and then twirling around was perfectly monster-esque. Shea turned out tight choreography throughout and she looked super cool in her blonde mullet, but she may just have been outmatched by Jinkx’s vampireness. Ru declared Jinkx the first winner in this smackdown.

In lip sync 4, Trinity and Monét performed to Pink‘s “So What.” The rock-n-roll pop song was dynamic enough for them to both pull out a ton of tricks. Trinity played up the comedy angle, cracking jokes with her mannerisms to match the lyrics, while Monét fed into the punk energy of the song in a fantastic glittery pink body suit and chaps. In this close contest, Ru declared Monét the winner.

Next up for was the consolation championship match between Raja and Yvie to “Sisters Are Doing It for Themselves” by Eurythmics and Aretha Franklin. Raja had fun with the song, shimmying her way across the stage in a beautiful beige hooded skirt and top, but Yvie had the standout moment when she let her kitty wig slide off during one move, revealing a wig cap underneath that had Michelle’s jaw drop. Smartly, that was planned and Yvie revealed another wig under the cap and got a big laugh from the judges. Even with that gag moment, Ru preferred the other performance and declared Raja the winner and named her Queen of She Done Already Had Herses. With the title, Raja earned the special cash prize of $50,000.

And in the final head-to-head for the championship crown, Monét and Jinkx performed to “Swish Swish” by Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj. Though you may expect the pop song to have catered more to Monét’s entertainment style, she took a very traditional approach to the song and it came across as low energy at first. She turned things around when she threw money into the air and later vogued, ending the song in a controlled dip. Meanwhile, Jinkx managed to keep up by adapting her show girl style to the song and finding the comedy in such a quirky song. In declaring the winner, Ru qualified that her decision was based on the lip sync and their performances all season long. With that in mind, she named Jinkx the winner and Queen of All Queens! With that top tier title, Jinkx earned the large cash prize of $200,000 and officially became the only two-time winner in series franchise herstory!

Do you think Jinkx was the right queen to be named Queen of All Queens? Sound off on that and other topics of the season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.