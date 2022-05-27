‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ episode 3 recap: The queens reinvent the wheel in a three-look ‘Realness of Fortune Ball’

For this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” RuPaul Charles brought back eight crowned queens to compete again for the chance to be named “Queen of All Queens,” earn a second crown, and take home a cash prize of $200,000. In episode 1 and episode 2 we were re-introduced to Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and The Vivienne, as well as this season’s new twist: the Platinum Plunger. The plunger serves as a “block” to one of the queens in the next week’s challenge, handed down from the winner of that week’s lip sync winner. In the first week, Shea won and gave Trinity the block, but then Jinkx won next and blocked Shea.

In addition, each week the top two performers earn a “Legendary Legend Star” which must be collected throughout the season in order to make the final four. The blocked queen cannot earn a Legendary Legend Star in the next challenge. So far, Shea, Jinkx and Monét hold one star each, and Trinity is the only one to be successfully blocked.

In this week’s episode 3, titled “The Realness of Fortune Ball,” the eight queens were asked to walk the runway in three distinct looks all inspired by the iconic “Wheel of Fortune” game show. Which queens earned the week’s Legendary Legend Stars and which of the top two got to block another queen for next week? Check out our recap of the episode below:

Following Jinkx’s win, the girls returned to the Werk Room with congratulations all around. Jinkx explained that she blocked Shea not only because she was one of two other queens with a Legendary Legend Star already, but also because she believes she’s likely to do well in the other challenges and Snatch Game would be one of few chances to block her. When Shea returned, she took it as a compliment that she was blocked and then hinted that there’s a secret power to the plunger and Trinity played along. It was unclear if the other girls were buying into the ruse or not.

The next day, Ru arrived with hints of “wheels” and “asking for a vowel.” Those clues were teases for the week’s mini challenge, “Hungman,” a play on the classic game hangman with a before and after word puzzle. Guessing one letter at a time, the queens went down the line in attempts to guess the secret phrase. After many guesses and Monét attempting to buy the vowel “Z,” Jinkx successfully guess the clue “Vanna White Party.” That answer was itself a clue at the week’s maxi challenge, “The Realness of Fortune Ball.” For the ball, the queens would serve three looks in the categories “Vanna White Realness,” “Before and After,” and “Realness of Fortune Eleganza” with a look made from scratch based on a single color inspiration.

To determine their color inspiration, the Pit Crew brought out a giant wheel with color-coded vacation destinations and chances to win cash money. Jinkx spun purple, Shea spun white, Monét spun green, Jaida spun black, Raja spun gold, and Yvie landed on both cash prizes totaling $1500. On her third spin, Yvie spun the bankrupt tile and had to give her money back and step to the back of the line. Viv stepped up next and spun $1000 and $500, then successfully landed on the blue tile so she got to keep her cash. Trinity went bankrupt on her first spin, and then Yvie closed it out by landing on the pink tile, leaving Trinity with the red tile.

During garment construction, Trinity and Raja both showed promise as queens with sewing skills, but Raja was worried about an ambitious idea paired with the pressure of being known as a fashion girl. Monét looked to the challenge as an opportunity to redeem her infamous sponge dress, but this was her first time back in front of a sewing machine and so that didn’t look very promising. Jinkx was the least excited of them all and sat frustrated in front of the sewing machine until Trinity offered her help later on in the day.

When Ru returned for a check-in, he wanted to know from Jinkx how she made her decision for the block, appreciating her take that someone with a Legendary Legend Star already made the most sense to choose. He also wanted to know from Monét how she’s avoided getting the plunger despite being one of the queens with a Legendary Legend Star. Monét said it’s a secret because she’s playing “Drag Race Survivor” this season. Throughout the rest of the day, Jaida kept her head down to focus on her construction, determined to make this the challenge that she’d get her star.

Ahead of the ball on runway day, Trinity and Monét reconvened to discuss bringing more people in to their alliance. They brought Jinkx over first, but while Jinkx was tempted by the offer she ultimately declined because she wants to focus on her own goals rather than bringing anyone else in to that. Jinkx did offer to Trinity and Monét that she has no plans to block either of them though. Trinity went to Shea next, and though Shea was more open to the concept than Jinkx was she also saw the plan for what it could be–Monét, as the only star-holder without a block so far was setting herself up to avoid being blocked like Shea and Trinity were. Then Jaida walked up and Shea wasn’t shy about bringing her into the fold. Jaida said she hadn’t thought too much about the strategy of the game, but that now it could be something she thinks about. Trinity circled back with Monét to let her know that Shea is “not on board, not completely.”

On the main stage, Ru was joined by Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and guest judge Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The first category of the night was “Vanna White Realness” with… Vanna White walking down the runway first! That’s right, Vanna made a special appearance on the catwalk as a fan of the show and to call the category as the competing queens walked. None of the queens knew that Vanna was there so when they entered the stage they were surprised by the sight of their inspiration for this look standing right there. Vanna also stuck around to call the “Before and After” category where Jinkx walked as What Ever Happened to Baby Jane Fonda, Shea as Gold Tooth Fairy, Monét as Bob the Drag Queen Elizabeth, Jaida as Bag Lady in Red, Raja as Olivia Newton-John Waters, Yvie as Cardi B. Arthur, Viv as Princess Diana Ross, and Trinity as RuPaul Charles II. To close out the show, the eight queens then walked in their creations.

During critiques, the judges didn’t think Jinkx looked much like Vanna but Ru said that she’s never looked more glamorous. Shea and Monét got similar critiques and was also told they looked beautiful. Jaida was praised highly for the construction of her original garment and Raja was “easily recognizable” as Vanna, but didn’t go far enough in the John Waters area of her second look. With red hair for the Vanna look, Yvie looked nothing like the category called for, but Ru really loved what she did for the mash-up concept. All the judges thought Viv’s final look was so beautiful that Ru would wear it and that Trinity played into the Vanna look really well and were impressed with how perfectly her final look was constructed.

Following further discussion, Ru announced that this week’s top performers were Trinity and Jaida, setting them to face off to “Green Light” by Beyonce. Trinity earned immediate laughs when she pulled out a fake Legendary Legend Star to the lyric of “Give it to, mama.” That train of thought worked well for Trinity’s comedic take on the song, but when Jaida started hitting much harder choreo moments to the bouncing beats of the track it was game over. A decent battle, sure, but Ru’s decision to give Jaida the win was clear. Still, Trinity earned her first Legendary Legend Star alongside Jaida, who also brought in the $10,000 cash prize.

As the winner, Jaida was tasked with bequeathing the Platinum Plunger to one of the other queens. Proclaiming to not wanting to be too strategic because it might get her confused, Jaida made the expected decision of handing the block over to last week’s winner, Jinkx. Now, the blocked queens have been Trinity, Shea and Jinkx while Shea, Monét, Jinkx, Trinity and Jaida are the only ones with Legendary Legend Stars to their name.

Do you think Jaida deserved to win in episode 3, and was Jinkx the right queen to block? Sound off on that and other topics of the season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.