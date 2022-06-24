‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ episode 7 recap: Another design challenge heats up the competition in ‘Legendary Legend Looks’

For this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” RuPaul Charles brought back eight crowned queens to compete again for the chance to be named “Queen of All Queens,” earn a second crown, and take home a cash prize of $200,000. Over the last four weeks we’ve reacclimatized ourselves to the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents of Shea Couleé, Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, and The Vivienne and were introduced to new twists: the Platinum Plunger and Legendary Legend Stars.

The plunger serves as a “block” to one of the queens in the next week’s challenge, handed down from the winner of that week’s lip sync winner. The winner is determined by a Lip Sync for the Win between the top two performers in the maxi challenge, each of whom receive a Legendary Legend Star needed to advance to the finale. In the first week, Shea won and gave Trinity the block, but then Jinkx won next and blocked Shea. In episode 3, Jaida earned this power and blocked Jinkx and in episode 4, Viv earned the right to bestow the block on Monét. By the end of episode 5, Jinkx became the first queen to win a second time and blocked Viv. Then in episode 6, Viv won the challenge and capitalized on the opportunity to return the favor to Jinkx with another block.

As of now, Jinkx, Yvie and Jaida are tied for the lead with three stars while Shea, Raja, Monét, Viv and Trinity hold one star each. In this week’s episode 7, titled “Legendary Legend Looks,” Ru asks the girls to create a look from scratch again, this time inspired by one of her own legendary looks from different points of her career. Which queens earn the Legendary Legend Stars this week and who gets the dreaded block? Check out our recap of the episode below:

Following the events of last week, Yvie happily stands at the front of the pack with a catapulting from zero to two stars in one episode while Jinkx reels from the retaliatory block Viv bestowed upon her. Jinkx explains that her irritation is based on the fact that she and Viv were on the same team in the challenge and so she expected a reprieve based on their shared experience. Viv stood her ground and said that friendships don’t come into the competition and that the fact remains that Jinkx is performing the best in the competition.

When Ru arrived the following morning it was to announce this week’s maxi challenge: another design challenge where they’d take inspiration from one of his own iconic looks to create their own “signature legendary legend look.” With eight of Ru’s looks on the table, as last week’s winner Viv got to choose first. She snatched up Ru’s Despy Awards look and then helped decide how the rest of the order would go: Trinity took the season 8 promo look, Monét picked the facekini, Shea picked the season 5 sugar ball dress, Jaida went with the tribute to Diana Ross gown, Yvie took her look for “Supermodel of the World,” Jinkx went for the Drag Race Down Under promo dress and Raja was left with the Born Naked promo look.

Because this was the girls’ second design challenge of the season, the pressure was on for all the fashion queens that didn’t take a top spot the first time around. Raja was especially concerned with the “fire” to win this challenge, as was Shea who decided to push herself with a garment requiring a ton of work. As she explained to Ru during a check-in, she wanted to hand paint the fabric to mimic the print that was hand painted for the original look. Jinkx on the other hand was determined to complete her design on her own, without the help of Trinity this time. Despite the amount of work Trinity put into her own garment, she still managed to lend a helping hand to time-crunched Shea as well as Monét who was struggling with the sizing of a hat idea.

In terms of strategizing, alliance members Monét and Trinity discussed who they might block if they were in the position this week. Trinity said she wouldn’t feel comfortable blocking Jinkx because she’s the only one to be blocked twice already. Instead she mentioned Yvie and Raja as her targets, pointing out Yvie as the one queen who is most on an upward trajectory. Monét said she’d block Jinkx again. Elsewhere, Jaida and Yvie both acknowledged to each other that with two stars to their name they’re aware the other girls are going to want to block them next to prevent them from getting three stars.

On the main stage, Ru was joined by series judges Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley, as well as special guest judge Betsy Johnson. After the runway show, the judges delivered their overwhelmingly positive critiques to the queens. Carson appreciated Yvie’s reinterpretation into a pants look and said she combined different elements really beautifully. Michelle pointed out that the pants Yvie made was not an easy task and she did it really well. Across the board, the judges said Viv’s makeup was stunning and Betsy pointed out how “glam and comfortable and smooth” her golden dress was. They also loved the way Shea modernized a dress by bringing the volume up into ruffled sleeves. Shea was kind enough to acknowledge the help that Trinity provided her.

Trinity’s look was a knockout with the judges who called it “breathtaking” with “masterful” construction. It’s clear that the judges remain flabbergasted by the amount of quality work that Trinity can put together in just a day. When it came to Raja’s chaotic look, Betsy appreciated the “splash and swish” of it and Ru smartly dubbed it “disco mystical.” Michelle pointed out that Jinkx’s look took them “back to the saloon,” referencing how often she produces a similar silhouette and concept on the runway. Michelle called Jaida’s golden look “rich,” Betsy referred to it as “high glamour” and Ru called it “smart” because of the Diana Ross touches. Monét’s full cover body suit in the paint-splattered print was also a hit with the judges because, as Michelle said, “we love dumb.”

After more deliberation, Ru announced the top two as Trinity and Jaida, the same two that won the season’s first design challenge. With their wins, Trinity joined the two star club and Jaida soared into the lead as the only queen with three. To earn the right to block one of the other queens with the Golden Plunger, Trinity and Jaida lip synced to “I Want Love” by Jessie J. The girls gave very similar performances, maximizing the space of the stage with seductive crouches and full stage slides. In one of those slides, Trinity slid right into Jaida’s rear side and Jaida leaned back sexually, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the overall passion and sensuality of Trinity’s take on the song. Ru declared Trinity the winner. As she discussed earlier in the episode with Monét, Trinity handed the block to Yvie.