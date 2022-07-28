‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ fans easily want Jinkx to win: What about Monet, Shea, Trinity? [POLL RESULTS]

The all-winners season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” comes to its epic conclusion on Friday, July 29 on Paramount Plus as the Top 4 contestants — Jinkx Monsoon, Monet X Change, Shea Coulee and Trinity the Tuck — compete for the title of Queen of All Queens and a $200,000 cash prize. The individual fates of the finalists will be determined by host RuPaul Charles during the Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza Smackdown for the Crown. Who do YOU want to win “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7”? We asked fans on Twitter to weigh in with their thoughts, and we can now reveal the poll results:

61% — Jinkx Monsoon

34% — Monet X Change

4% — Shea Coulee

1% — Trinity the Tuck

Our runaway poll leader Jinkx has actually been the favorite to win ever since her “Snatch Game” impersonation of Judy Garland went viral in the second episode. As Judy, she repeatedly asked Ru (whom she called “Broom”) where her camera was, and at one point broke into a slowed-down version of “Jealous of My Boogie.” When the host asked her what really lies over the rainbow, Jinkx deadpanned, “It’s a set, Ru.”

In all, Jinkx won a leading five challenges this season, though she only claimed four stars because she was blocked one of those weeks (“Fairytale Justice”). Her four stars came for “Snatch Game,” “Draguation Speeches,” “Dance Like Drag Queen” and “The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors.”

Monet, the runner-up in our poll results, is the only person to win more stars than Jinkx, thanks to a last-minute tweak to the rules that gave the two winners of the 11th episode, “Drag Race Gives Back Variety Extravaganza,” a whopping three stars. Prior to that week, Monet had also earned stars in “Legends” and “Dance Like Drag Queen,” bringing her total to five stars.

The third-place choice in our poll is Shea, who also benefited from the three-star bonanza in “Drag Race Gives Back Variety Extravaganza.” Heading into that penultimate episode, Shea had only claimed one previous star, thank to the premiere episode “Legends” challenges. But because of the rule change she shot up to second place, trailing Monet and tied with Jinkx at four stars.

Finally, Trinity is the fans’ last choice to win. Throughout the competition she won an impressive four challenges, however, like Jinkx, she was blocked one of those weeks (“Snatch Game”) so she didn’t receive a star. Trinity’s three stars were for the episodes “The Realness of Fortune Ball,” “Legendary Legend Looks” and “The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors.” Since Trinity and Jaida Essence Hall tied with three stars each, Monet (as the only person with five stars) got to choose which person she wanted to advance to the Top 4, and she chose his “twin” Trinity.

Speaking of Jaida, the game is not over for her, Raja, The Vivienne and Yvie Oddly just yet. These four will compete in the finale in their own lip sync game, titled “She Done Already Done Had Herses,” with the winner receiving a cool $50,000. Not too shabby.