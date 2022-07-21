‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ fans want Raja, Trinity, Vivienne to join Jinkx in grand finale [POLL RESULTS]

With just one week to go before the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” grand finale streams July 29 on Paramount Plus, fans are busy speculating who might be joining Jinkx Monsoon in the four-person Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza. Jinkx secured her spot last week when she won her fourth Legendary Legend Star, more than any other contestant. The two queens closest to her are Jaida Essence Hall and Trinity the Tuck, both of whom have three stars. Next in line with two stars apiece are Yvie Oddly, Raja, The Vivienne and Monet X Change, and then Shea Coulee trails with a single star.

Last week, Gold Derby asked fans to vote for who they wanted to see compete against Jinkx in the final episode, and Raja, Trinity the Tuck and The Vivienne came out on top. Hare are the complete poll results:

26% — Raja

25% — Trinity the Tuck

18% — The Vivienne

12% — Jaida Essence Hall

9% — Yvie Oddly

5% — Monet X Change

5% — Shea Coulee

Raja’s first Legendary Legend Star came in the fifth episode during the “Draguation Speeches” challenge. Because of a twist that week, she was allowed to bequeath an extra Legendary Legend Star to someone else, and she chose Yvie. The “Santa’s School For Girls” acting challenge in the eighth episode resulted in Raja winning a second star thanks to her over-the-top performance of a goth girl.

Trinity’s first challenge victory came for playing Satan and Leslie Jordan in the all-important “Snatch Game,” but she was blocked that week and didn’t earn a star. Her first star came in the third episode, “The Realness of Fortune Ball,” and then she won a second star in the seventh episode, “Legendary Legend Looks.” Trinity acquired her third star in the 10th challenge thanks to her hilarious digs in “The Kennedy Davenport Center Honors.”

The Vivienne claimed a star in the fourth episode, the “Fairytale Justice” improv challenge, thanks to her crazed out version of Goldilocks. The “Santa’s School For Girls” acting challenge in the eighth episode resulted in Viv earning her second star, this time for playing a psychotic headmistress. The Vivienne did win a third challenge, the “Total RU-Quest Live” performance comp, but was blocked that week and didn’t receive a star.

The all-winners edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 launched May 20 on Paramount+ with host RuPaul Charles announcing there would be no eliminations. Instead, only the Top 4 queens with the most stars would compete in the grand finale. The winner of the Lip Sync LaLaPaRUza will earn the title of Queen Of All Queens and take home a cool $200,000 cash prize.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode streams on Paramount Plus. You'll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our "Drag Race" leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.