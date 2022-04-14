‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 cast: Meet the 8 returning winners [PHOTOS]

Sharpen your stilettos because after 13 years on the air, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is finally doing an all-winners season. The highly anticipated competition takes place during the seventh installment of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” which will premiere May 20, 2022 on Paramount Plus. For this special cycle, the grand prize money will be doubled, with one of the eight returning winners going home with $200,000. Once again, host RuPaul Charles will be joined by judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as they try to determine who deserves the title of “Queen of All Queens.”

To compete in this season, a contestant must have won “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” or “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” In the lead-up to the premiere on Paramount+, VH1 will air four episodes of a new special titled “Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re a Winner Baby,” where former fan-favorite queens give their sickest reactions to the eight returning winners. Meet the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 7 cast in our gallery above (or click here for direct access).

Yvie Oddly — The queen of the queerdos is back to fly her freak flag and prove she’s the Queen of All Queens. Season 11’s eclectic winner stole our hearts and blew our minds with her own brand of drag fabulosity! Now, she’s here to even the odds and take home another crown!

Jinkx Monsoon — Season five champion Jinkx Monsoon is a powerhouse performer and one staunch character! This beloved, quirky queen is a force of nature, but can she prove it’s Monsoon season – again?

Shea Coulee — Fashion icon, performer and activist, Shea Coulee is the epitome of drag excellence. On All Stars five, she ruled the runway and snatched the crown. Now she’s back to slay a new day … and claim the ultimate prize!

Trinity the Tuck — The mighty Tuck is back – and tighter than ever! On All Stars four, she secured the crown with her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. And now she’s ready to prove she’s the holy Trinity of drag. Will the Tuck take all?

Jaida Essence Hall — Look over there! Season 12’s winner and trade of the season is back to snatch another crown. With her dazzling charisma and show-stopping talent, Jaida remains the essence of beauty, and she’s ready to prove she’s the Queen of All Queens.

Raja — Season three’s Drag Race superstar, Raja inspired a generation of young queens with her creativity and style. Now this luminous legend is back to show once and for all that she is still the champion.

Monet X Change — Miss Congeniality of season 10 and winner of All Stars four, Monet X Change is back, and the exchange rate is about to go up! Get ready to soak up all her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent as Monet stakes her claim on another crown!

The Vivienne — Ready for a British Invasion? The first crowned queen of Drag Race U.K., The Vivienne is here to represent British drag on the OG main stage. Can this talented performer and glam grande dame claim the crown for queen and country?

