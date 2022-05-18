‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 spotlight: Jinkx Monsoon defied the odds on season 5

It feels like forever since Willow Pill snatched the season 14 crown of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (it’s been less than a month), so we’re punching ghosts over the fact that the series first ever all-winners season is set to kick off this Friday, May 20th. Premiering with two episodes on Paramount Plus, “All Stars 7” will feature eight past winners competing again for the chance to be hailed the “Queen of All Queens” by host RuPaul Charles.

Before they walk into the Werk Room again, we’re taking a look back at each of the eight queens and the path they took on their previous seasons to reach their their crowning moment. To obtain the crown on season 5, Jinkx Monsoon overcame perhaps the biggest alliance in series herstory in Alaska, Roxxxy Andrews and Detox and remains the ultimate underdog winner.

Champion: Season 5

Maxi challenge wins: 2

Mini challenge wins: 1

Best episode to rewatch: Episode 5 – “Snatch Game”

Milestones: Top placement for most consecutive episodes (8)

Like “water off a duck’s back,” Jinkx managed to defy the odds and expectations with her season 5 win by exceeding the expectations of her competitors and a less-than-stellar track record. Among her only two maxi challenge wins was one of the most legendary “Snatch Game” impersonations of all time in her Little Edie. And yet despite only winning twice, Jinkx holds the record for the most consecutive episodes placing in the top at eight. That positioned her as a formidable opponent to the other finalists despite the official track record not putting her at the top, and could explain why they spent so much time dismissing her.

The one time Jinkx fell into the bottom (episode 11), she used to her advantage — showing Ru, the rest of the judges, and the other queens that she can also dance! Her lip sync to “Malambo No. 1” played to her strengths as a classic drag performer. She was able to incorporate a comedic schtick with her appreciation for stage performance and the operatic moments were true to an old Hollywood point of view. Overall, Jinkx made the most of being the odd girl out for an entire season, proving the weight that Uniqueness holds next to Charisma, Nerve and Talent on the scale.

Do YOU think Jinkx has what it takes to win a second crown? Sound off on the upcoming season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.