‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 spotlight: Shea Couleé picks herself up on All Stars 5

It feels like forever since Willow Pill snatched the season 14 crown of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (it’s been less than a month), so we’re punching ghosts over the fact that the series first ever all-winners season is set to kick off this Friday, May 20th. Premiering with two episodes on Paramount Plus, “All Stars 7” will feature eight past winners competing again for the chance to be hailed the “Queen of All Queens” by host RuPaul Charles.

Before they walk into the Werk Room again, we’re taking a look back at each of the eight queens and the path they took on their previous seasons to reach their their crowning moment. Strongly predicted to take the crown in her original season, Shea Couleé was left disappointed in that loss and still felt that weight on All Stars 5 before picking herself up and finally snatching the crown.

Champion: All Stars 5

Maxi challenge wins: 4 (S9); 2 (AS5)

Mini challenge wins: 0

Best episode to rewatch: S9 Episode 12 – “Category Is”

Milestones: Only All Stars winner to have fewer wins on AS than on her original season; First to win a season with three bottom placements

Part of what is widely considered one of the strongest final fours in series history, Shea’s journey to her eventual All Stars crown comes with high expectations, a giant disappointment, and an even bigger redemption. The final four of season 9 now boasts three winners (also: Sasha Velour and Trinity the Tuck), and as the winningest member of that finale group, Shea was the frontrunner to win on her first try. Based on her confessionals on All Stars 5, Shea took the S9 loss rough and even turned down the opportunity to appear on both AS3 and AS4. Returning again was hard for Shea, but the redemption arc of that second try played a large part in the growth that made her a deserving winner.

What made Shea such a fierce competitor was a strong runway walk and her confidence in a lip sync. She showed the confidence best when she won a lip sync to “Neutron Dance” against assassin Alyssa Edwards, perhaps the most confident and intimidating queens to ever grace the stage. She also stood out during the “Category Is” performance on season 9, writing a great rap verse and performing the house down after Sasha, Trinity and Peppermint had all already delivered their own strong verses. Based on her experience competing against such strong queens, no one is better prepared to win against winners than Shea.

