‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 spotlight: The Vivienne played her trump card on UK Season 1

It feels like forever since Willow Pill snatched the season 14 crown of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (it’s been less than a month), so we’re punching ghosts over the fact that the series first ever all-winners season is set to kick off this Friday, May 20th. Premiering with two episodes on Paramount Plus, “All Stars 7” will feature eight past winners competing again for the chance to be hailed the “Queen of All Queens” by host RuPaul Charles.

Before they walk into the Werk Room again, we’re taking a look back at each of the eight queens and the path they took on their previous seasons to reach their their crowning moment. As the first international queen to compete on a US franchise version of the series, The Vivienne has the unique opportunity to have a true first impression with part of the audience on what is her second time competing.

Champion: UK Season 1

Maxi challenge wins: 3

Mini challenge wins: 0

Best episode to rewatch: Episode 4 – “Snatch Game”

Milestones: First main series winner to never be “safe”

“Let’s go girls” – For those of you who haven’t seen Vivienne’s original season, you are in for a treat. There is a reason why she was never “just safe” in a challenge, and only appeared in the bottom once. Vivienne boasts confidence, pride and high aptitude to every challenge she enters, and can perform quality comedy as well as some of the show’s funniest queens. By far a highlight for Vivienne was her turn as Donald Trump in the “Snatch Game” episode — it was one of her three challenge wins which she shared with Baga Chipz who gave an equally iconic impersonation of Margaret Thatcher that would have won against anyone else. Adding to her comedy chops, Vivienne can serve a natural glamour on the runway that includes a touch of humor, an aesthetic we know speaks to Ru’s soul.

As interesting as it will be for the audience to see Vivienne for the first time, it will also be the first time the US queens of this season compete against a non-US queen on the show. That gives Vivienne an opportunity to execute an “element of surprise” because the other queens won’t know exactly what to expect from her in any given challenge. That being said, if there are elements of queens eliminating queens this season then Vivienne could be at a severe disadvantage lacking the bonds the other girls will likely already have with each other.

