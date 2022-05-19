‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 spotlight: Yvie Oddly bent the rules on Season 11

It feels like forever since Willow Pill snatched the season 14 crown of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (it’s been less than a month), so we’re punching ghosts over the fact that the series first ever all-winners season is set to kick off this Friday, May 20th. Premiering with two episodes on Paramount Plus, “All Stars 7” will feature eight past winners competing again for the chance to be hailed the “Queen of All Queens” by host RuPaul Charles.

Before they walk into the Werk Room again, we’re taking a look back at each of the eight queens and the path they took on their previous seasons to reach their their crowning moment. Yvie Oddly may not have seemed like a contender for the win for most of her season, but over time she showed that applying her oddities to every challenge instead of hiding them was in fact a winning formula.

Champion: Season 11

Maxi challenge wins: 1

Mini challenge wins: 0

Best episode to rewatch: Episode 8 – “Snatch Game at Sea”

Milestones: Half of the only family members to both win (with daughter/sister Willow Pill); First to win the least amount of challenges of finalists on her season

Proudly serving up a “commodity of drag oddity,” Yvie prides herself on bucking trends and bending the rules when it comes to her interpretation of drag. As a performer, Yvie has made a name for herself contorting across the stage in the oddest of ways that make splits, cartwheels and death drops look like child’s play. Far from the winningest contender to ever play, Yvie is able to adapt her strengths to each challenge and interpret the dynamics of the competition in a way that is both impressive and fun to watch.

Even though Yvie completely wet the bed with her Snatch Game impersonation of Whoopi Goldberg and landed in the bottom two (for the first and only time), her lip sync against Brooke Lynn Hytes to “Sorry Not Sorry” remains one of the strongest lip syncs of any season. That she was able to hold her own against a trained ballet dancer that is in total control of her body is impressive enough, but add to it that Yvie returned to the finale and beat Brooke again by showing restraint and timing her gag-worthy moments perfectly.

