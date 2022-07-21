‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ could enter top 5 most Emmy-winning shows of all time

Last year RuPaul Charles set a new record as the most awarded Black individual in Emmy history with his 11th win. And with three more individual nominations this year, he could even extend that record to 14. But did you know his namesake show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” could break a new barrier of its own? “Drag Race” has an opportunity in 2022 to enter the top 5 most Emmy-winning shows of all time.

With its own eight nominations this year, “Drag Race” leads the Nonfiction/Reality Program pack with the most bids for any single program in its category. Among those are nominations for Casting, Directing, Production Design, Cinematography, Picture Editing and Sound Mixing, as well as, of course, Competition Program and Host, the latter of which the show has won six consecutive times. And six is the magic number for the show in 2022 because if it wins six of its eight nominations then “Drag Race” will reach 30 lifetime Emmy wins, surpassing “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Cheers,” “Hill Street Blues,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Wings” to become the 5th most Emmy-winning program of all time. The four shows that would remain ahead of “Drag Race” in total wins are “The Simpsons,” “Frasier,” “Game of Thrones” and “Saturday Night Live.”

The exciting part for the series is that six is not an unreachable or even far-fetched tally for “Drag Race” to achieve. The show reached that mark in 2020, its winningest year, and got close with five wins in 2018 (its first year winning the Competition Program category) and again in 2021. Of its current nominations, the show is already the reigning winner in four–Host and Competition Program, as well as for Casting and Picture Editing, both two years running. In 2018 and 2020, the show claimed the Directing honors that it’s up for again this year, which puts five in the “very likely” range of achievability.

The other series wins are in Makeup, Costumes and Hairstyling, three fields that it isn’t in contention for in 2022. In order to meet the six win threshold, the show will have to earn its first ever accolades in at least one of Cinematography, Production Design or Sound Mixing. Its biggest competition in Cinematography is the five-time reigning champ “Life Below Zero” and in Production Design is the six-time winner “Saturday Night Live.” The Sound Mixing award typically goes to a documentary (recent winners are “A Life on Our Planet,” “Apollo 11” and “Free Solo”) so that may very well be where it’s weakest.

Beyond its own eight nominations, the “Drag Race” universe of programs also earned three other bids. The popular companion show to the main program “Untucked!” was once again nominated for Unstructured Reality Program (it won in 2021) and the digital property “Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage” earned its first ever nomination for Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series. The third nomination in the family was also Paramount +’s first ever Emmy nomination for an Unscripted program with the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” nom in Picture Editing. Because each of these three nominations is for a different program, wins in their categories would not contribute to the program total for “Drag Race.”

