‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 10 sneak peek: Daya Betty is ‘irritated’ and DeJa Skye’s tears fall after last week’s ‘double shantay’

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 10, Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous return from their head-to-head lipsync that ended in a “double shantay,” but Daya Betty is not impressed. DeJa Skye‘s reaction about last week’s results is also rooted in frustration, but her tears are for getting so close to her first win and coming up just short of it to Bosco. Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Also seen in the sneak peak, the top eight compete in a “wearable pop art” mini challenge where they have to create quick drag using nothing except colorful bubble wrap. After fashioning their creations, the queens walked the red bubble carpet to catch the perfect paparazzi photo. Once RuPaul Charles announces the winner of the challenge, he drops the long-awaited bomb that for their next maxi challenge they’d take part in the iconic “Snatch Game” as celebrity impersonators.

Check out this week’s tenth episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night March 11 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.