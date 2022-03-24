‘RuPaul’s Drag Race 14’ episode 12 sneak peek: The final fight for roles in the ‘Moulin Ru!’ rusical

In this week’s sneak peak of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 episode 12, the remaining seven queens return from the “Lipsync Lalaparuza Smackdown” exhausted, but more determined than ever to push through to the end. Bosco is in the unique positions of being a queen that had to lipsync more than anyone else remaining last week, yet remains one of the winningest queens left alongside Angeria Paris VanMichaels. Watch the full sneak peek preview video above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Also seen in the sneak peak, Daya Betty doesn’t miss an opportunity to feel one more ounce of the tension between her and Jasmine Kennedie, slightly rolling her eyes at Jasmine wishing only DeJa Skye, Angie and Jorgeous well in her lipstick mirror goodbye message. And skipping the mini challenge altogether, RuPaul Charles greets the girls with news of the rusical challenge where they’ll perform as singing and dancing starlets in a production of “Moulin Ru!” inspired by “Moulin Rouge!” the Broadway musical. Instead of giving one of the girls the power to assign roles, Ru lets the queens fight over the ones they want among themselves.

Check out this week’s 12th episode of season 14 when it premieres in full Friday night March 25 at 8 pm ET on VH1.

